The flawed COVID hypothesis may have saved Washington from being New York

When COVID-19 cases began showing up in Washington state in late February, researchers rushed to delve into the genetics of the viruses that infect residents. Based on what they knew at the time, they hypothesized that those cases in late February were genetically related to the first case found in the state, one of a person who arrived in Washington on January 15 after traveling from Wuhan. , China, where outbreak started. The case was also the first infection identified in the entire United States.

If correct, the genetic hypothesis linking late February cases to the first case meant that early efforts to contain the pandemic coronavirus (isolate the initial patient, locate contacts, etc.) had failed spectacularly. It also meant that the virus, SARS-CoV-2, had been cryptically circulating in the state for six weeks. And that would mean that in addition to those early cases, there were potentially hundreds or thousands of others out there, undetected and possibly further spreading the infection.

The hypothesis played with the decision of state officials to issue some of the first measures of social distancing in the country. But now that we know much more about the genetics of circulating SARS-CoV-2 viruses, that hypothesis seems to be wrong.

At this point, the researchers now have the complete genetic blueprints of more than 25,000 SARS-CoV-2 viruses isolated from patients. And with all that accumulated knowledge, a new analysis suggests that the cases detected in Washington in late February were not linked to that first case in January. In contrast, the February outbreak in the Evergreen State was likely triggered by additional introductions of SARS-CoV-2 strains. The analysis establishes the introduction on February 13, two weeks before the cases became apparent.

An important note: The new analysis is a preprint, meaning it has not yet been published in a scientific journal or gone through standard scientific peer review research.

That said, several researchers accept the findings, at least generally. And the analysis flows into a growing stream of precautions and corrections about genetic testing done early in an emerging outbreak.

Origin story

Specifically, the type of analysis in question are phylogenetic, that is, looking at the genetic variation and evolution of individual organisms to understand how they relate to each other. All victims of COVID-19 are infected with the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, of course. But not all SARS-CoV-2 viruses are exactly the same. When a person is infected, the SARS-CoV-2 viral particles enter the body's cells and hijack the cells' molecular machinery to make viral copies of themselves, which can then infect another person. In all the frenzied viral cloning, there may be small errors in copies of the genetic code. And as virus particles move from person to person, the viral code can drift, accumulating new sets of mutations or detecting other variations.

By looking at the genetic sequences of many SARS-CoV-2 viruses and identifying the differences between them, geneticists can try to find out how they relate to each other and how the virus evolves in general. By doing so, researchers can also help understand the chains of transmission from person to person. For example, if two patients are infected with viral strains that have very different sets of mutations, it is unlikely that one of them will infect the other. If the viruses are nearly identical, it is possible, though not certain, that the infections are related.

As for what those mutations might mean: sometimes they don't make sense, sometimes they don't. In the worst cases, they could allow a virus to cause a more serious illness, for example, or improve the spread between people.

So far, there is no firm evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is detecting terrifying mutations. In fact, SARS-CoV-2 doesn't seem to be evolving much. The genetic sequence scores that the researchers have been collecting show that SARS-CoV-2 has a relatively slow rate of evolution.

That may be good news for humanity in general, but it is definitely bad news for making sense of phylogenetic data. Slow evolution means that many of the viruses closely resemble each other, making it difficult to decipher how exactly they relate. That's what led investigators to suspect that the February cases of COVID-19 in Washington state were related to the first case in January.

In the new analysis, led by Michael Worobey, an expert in pathogen evolution at the University of Arizona, the researchers looked closely at the genetic data that has accumulated since the end of February. They point out that although the SARS-CoV-2 in Washington's first case, called WA1, is very similar to the other SARS-CoV-2 viruses found in the state, they differ by two nucleotides, represented by letters in their genetic code.

“(D) Despite hundreds of sequenced genomes in Washington state, no viruses with genomes identical to or transient to WA1 have been sampled between it and the clade outbreak (that is, have a C at position 17747 or a A at position 17858, as WA1), "the authors wrote.

To take matters further, Worobey and colleagues set up simulations with the latest estimate of the evolutionary rate of SARS-CoV-2, the rate at which it collects such changes. In all of their WA1-seeded simulations, none resulted in viral strains with genetic changes similar to what was seen in actual outbreak viruses. However, other models strongly supported the possibility that additional introductions of SARS-CoV-2 into Washington from China led to the outbreak in February. They estimated that another case arrived in the state on February 13, with a possible range from February 7 to February 19.

Viral threads

Although the analysis still needs a thorough peer review, other researchers seemed to accept the general conclusion that additional introductions of SARS-CoV-2 likely led to the Washington outbreak, not the initial case in January.

That includes Trevor Bedford, the researcher who first hypothesized that WA1 was the source of the state's February outbreak. Bedford, a viral evolution expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, admitted on Twitter that his hypothesis has not been maintained.

"At this time, I don't think we can exclude a WA1 introduction as impossible," he wrote in a long thread on the subject. "(B) ut I think the most likely scenario is an undetected introduction by a genetically identical virus or a virus that has the additional 17858G mutation."

Bedford went on to say that he still estimates that there was a large and undetected outbreak at the time the outbreak cases emerged in late February. "Therefore, I believe you were wrong in the original assessment of a WA1 introduction, but correct in asserting a significant community spread in Washington state on February 29," he wrote. "I am sorry to have created confusion here. Although I believe my original actions were warranted given the evidence available at the time."

William Hanage, an epidemiologist and pathogen evolution expert at Harvard, also agreed with the overall conclusion of the analysis by Worobey and his colleagues. "It is now quite clear that there were more presentations,quot; in Washington, he wrote in a Twitter thread Responding to Bedford's comments.

Hanage and colleagues made a warning comment on this topic in Nature Microbiology on May 19, before Worobey's analysis appeared online. Hanage and his colleagues wrote:

Most viruses can be separated into strains, and if two infections are caused by different strains, one can rule out transmission. The often overlooked point is that phylogenies can rule out transmission, but if infections are caused by the same identical strains or viruses, it does not definitively prove transmission. During an emerging outbreak when pathogens have not yet separated into different strains, the phylogenetic information is too weak to hypothesize the transmission link …

While the link between WA1 and the subsequent Washington outbreak may be flimsy, there may be a silver lining to all of this: that Washington state officials acted while thinking they might have a massive, hidden outbreak. As Worobey and his co-authors point out, Washington was "one of the first in the United States to initiate restrictions on social distancing and the size of meetings."

“An irony,” they wrote, was that such action was “based, at least in part, on an assumption about the timing of community transmission not supported by phylogenetic data (ie, the belief that cryptic transmission had been in course since mid-January). This action may have closed the gap between the start of sustained community transmission and mitigation measures in Washington state, compared to other places like New York City, in ways that warrant careful re-evaluation. "

On March 22, when New York issued an order to stay home, the state was seeing more than 17 recently confirmed cases per day per 100,000 people, according to IHME data. In April, that number reached 52 new cases per day per 100,000.

On March 23, when Washington issued its stay-at-home order, the state was seeing about three new cases per day per 100,000, and the number reached no more than eight amid aggressive tests.