The exceptional exceptionalism of "fellow white women"

At a time when the easily sharable video provides weekly, if not daily, evidence of violent racism in the United States, a constant cacophony of individual voices responds in real time. At the beginning of this week, the event that sparked the conversation was a video of a white woman, Amy Cooper, vocation Christian Cooper, a black man who peacefully watched the birds in Central Park, threatened police with saying his life was threatened. That news was quickly followed by excruciating images from the police. murder George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. These videos have caused protests, demands that the United States address its deadly racism and a certain type of scolding on social media, often openly directed at "White Women."

Ever since social media has provided a platform for activism, slactivism, and sometimes bombast, the phrase has popped up. But since the 2016 election, when white women proved to be the demographic tips In electing fanatical game host Donald Trump as President of the United States, he appears to have been heavily used.

A widely circulated HuffPo opinion piece from November 9, 2016 declares "My white roommates: we screwed this up." (Its first line reads, "Fellow white women, I'm done with you.") A recent headline from Scary Mommy proclaimed, “Companion White Women: We must support the fight for reproductive justice, especially in the Covid-19 era. A podcast episode. Democracy in color is noble "Political writer Julie Kohler has a message for her white colleagues." A Twitter search for "white classmates" returned hundreds of results in the last 24 hours alone, many of them verified beads

In the almost four years since Donald Trump was elected president and "my white roommates" has become frequent headlines, and as a change of phrase on social media, words are often an indicator that some instructions for white women are about to follow. For example, a tweet from May 26 apparently referring to Amy Cooper's video of the anonymous and widely followed Twitter account "Feminist Next Door" says: "Fellow white women: understand that the supremacy you can seek from racism will never be granted to you for the white men who reinforce you. You are a useful instrument in an abhorrent institution that will never protect you from those whom it empowers. Security only exists in equity. "

The author here is tackling the work of addressing white supremacy, which absolutely must be called out and condemned loudly and frequently, and the tweet is heartfelt in its sentiment. But the greeting "Fellow white women" has two purposes: it identifies the writer as a white woman, but it also distinguishes her. She is an exceptional white woman, one who fights white supremacy by educating others.

"My White Companions" echoes the cliche of the presidential speech; "My fellow citizens" as an easy abbreviation for the feeling of "We are all in this together." One of the first recorded uses of the phrase "My fellow citizens" comes from the inauguration of 1933. speak to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, while assuring a country suffering from the difficulties of the Great Depression that he also felt its pain. John F. Kennedy used when he told the Americans to "ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." Nixon I invoked him in your direction of Vietnam. "Companion" indicates camaraderie, a level playing field, and a president who addresses his constituents when his colleagues gather them linguistically, although, rationally, we can know that this is not the case.

But the tic of addressing millions of white women as "roommates" before offering second-person warnings about patriarchal white supremacy or sharing some advice on how to avoid becoming Amy Cooper, an alleged liberal white woman who uses supremacy to worsen the everyone else's life. "It does the opposite of what FDR, JFK, and Richard Nixon did." Instead, the word "partner" together with the second person "you", instead of the collective "we", creates a distance between the author and the recipient, indicating that the author is not, in fact, a partner of White Women Defending The American Legacy of Racism, One Vote and Threat phone call at a time. Followed by the word "you", the word "buddy" acts like a band-aid rather than a bridge and completely sidesteps the idea that all White women are complicit in racism by benefiting from their privileges even when we denounce their existence.

For example, by sharing it very well researched and thorough history of white women's contributions to systemic racism in the United States, Buzzfeed writer and culture editor Shannon Keating with a tweet reading "I wrote to and about my white classmates." But in the accompanying (very good) essay, she doesn't back out of the narrative, even if the common language of Twitter separates white women into two groups: flawless observers and complicit participants.

It is not that white women should not be scolded, it is that we should all be included in that scolding: no exceptions. And the problem with "My White Companions" is not that white women are speaking out against racism on social media, it's that the phrase all too often makes an alliance and rewards rewards from that performance without risk to the writer, who probably you know Your audience agrees. There is nothing wrong with condemning racism on social media. It is a small act that all white people can contribute to the greatest battle against the uniformly unfair position of anyone who is not white in the United States. But there is a difference between a large audience, mostly of self-proclaimed feminists, on Twitter, and a small audience of real-life acquaintances on platforms like Facebook. It is a risk versus reward difference, along with a difference in who the message really gets to.

And this type of performance is not relegated to the feminists of the city with giant platforms. We white women, including myself, are guilty of trying to absolve ourselves of participation in the brutal history of American racism and firmly establish that we are not Karen, Becky or Amy Cooper. But there are also times when the support of social networks carries some risk. I'm from a very small and very racist town in Louisiana, and almost every day, I see the same two white women that I attended high school with their support for people standing on behalf of George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Alton Sterling, and so many others killed for being black in the United States. Their livelihoods are linked to the community and their platforms are small. They do not address their "Fellow White Women" anonymously on a social media account with hundreds of thousands of followers; They are talking to their own mothers, their bosses, their coworkers, and their friends. It is probably impossible for any white person to publicly express their support for marginalized communities without at least some measure of performance, exceptionalism, and the search for acquittal, but what is at stake seems greater when the arguments are not with the faceless internet racists. in the comments and the authors are speaking for an audience of a few: people who will remember their "Say your name" posts in the hallways of the city's only grocery store. The difference is not that they deserve more, or no praise, because nobody deserves a pat on the back for pointing out that murder is bad and racism is wrong, it's that thousands of likes and retweets of like-minded followers are a pat on the back and getting them seems like a reward for giving the best opinion.

Another popular abbreviation for social media from the Twitter era is "Silence is compliance," meaning those who say nothing are complicit in police-sanctioned killings. But not tweeting is not the same as saying nothing, and too often "my white buddies" is a label meant for the author and his followers, not the imagined audience. It is an acceptable way of writing "not all white women" along with a quieter implication of "and certainly not of me."