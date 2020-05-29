Throughout the history of the entertainment industry, poker scenes have long featured within a wide array of different movies and television series. Because of this, the two sectors have since become somewhat intertwined. So, let’s take a look at the relationship between the entertainment industry and poker.

Implemented for Dramatic Effect

Aside from the undeniable fact that the growth of the traditional casino game has resulted in more interest among prospective viewers, the implementation of scenes which feature the 18th-century card game is utilized to generate a desired atmosphere, particularly within big-screen productions.

Fundamentally, the reason why the adrenaline-fueled, high-stakes game is so commonly used within the entertainment sector is because of the thrill and excitement that poker is able to generate, thus giving titles an inherent sense of drama. Moreover, according to The Void, the traditional table game is used to portray a whole host of emotions through a variety of dramatic effects. As a result, producers use poker as a means of connecting characters from contrasting fortunes.

In recent years, this has become increasingly apparent within many of the contemporary releases in the James Bond franchise. In Fleming’s fictional novels, baccarat was historically the casino game of choice for the franchise’s protagonist. However, in recent times, that has changed. In the 2006 spy film, Casino Royale, the proposed baccarat scene was replaced with Bond instead immersing himself in a game of no-limit Texas Hold’em Poker, as per a story by 007 Museum.

A Popular Theme Among Film and Series Producers

Crucially, however, in addition to being able to create dramatic effect, particularly within action titles, the theme has been popular among developers and writers because of the sector’s real-life popularity. It’s generally believed that viewers with a base understanding of poker can appreciate when the card game is being accurately depicted within films or television shows. As a result, this pre-existing knowledge can allow onlookers to view poker-related titles in more depth, as opposed to just face value.

Moreover, it’s a testament to the success of some of the most highly-rated poker movies, including Rounders, Runner Runner, The Cincinnati Kid, and more, that the theme has since become a central part of television shows, such as Tilt. Vitally, the large online community of players that the sector possesses has continued to take the industry to new, unprecedented heights. In turn, this has resulted in Netflix, an American media-services provider, focusing their attentions on creating further original content, like Win It All, which combines the thrill of poker with comedic moments.

Source: Unsplash

Moreover, there is also a certain allure with poker scenes in big-screen productions. Typically, this comes through viewer interest in watching some of the entertainment industry’s most famous stars, including Ben Affleck in Runner Runner, immersing themselves in the widely-admired, high-stakes game. Then there are releases such as Molly’s Game, which dramatizes the true story of an underground poker empire ran by Chastain’s Molly Bloom. With plenty of high-stakes poker action, the film is one of many that are capable of rallying aspiring players to try online platforms offering poker.

Scope for the Relationship to Grow Further

Ultimately, it’s clear to see that the continued advancements made within modern-day poker have proved beneficial to increasing numbers of entertainment productions. As showcased by Casino Royale moving away from James Bond’s baccarat-centered origins, there’s a definite shift towards poker being the future of gambling-related movie scenes and titles. In turn, this highlights how the table game’s influence on future entertainment releases may become more significant in the coming years.