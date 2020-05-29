The disappearance of Kyron Horman revisited 10 years later in documentary

Discovery ID is reviewing the mysterious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Kyron Horman in the documentary Lost Boy.
It has been 10 years since the 7-year-old boy apparently disappeared from his elementary school in Portland, Oregon, and authorities have yet to uncover the truth in this puzzling case. But as the Investigation Discovery documentary reveals, the odds were not in the researchers' favor.
For those who haven't heard of the case or just need a review, the details are relatively simple: On June 4, 2010, Kyron was brought to her elementary school science fair by her stepmother. Terri Horman. After seeing and photographing the projects, Terri left Kyron, assuming she would go to class and pick him up at the bus stop later that day. However, when she and her biological father Kaine Horman They went to the bus stop, they were surprised to find that Kyron never got on the bus. Later, when they went to school, it was revealed that Kyron was marked absent for that day. According to the teacher, she thought she had an appointment with the doctor and so she never followed up.
Thereafter, the police worked quickly to make up for the six hours in which Kyron's location was unknown.
Meanwhile, his birth mother, Desiree Youngand Kyron's stepfather ran out of his house to help the hundreds of people looking for his son. Upon arrival, he immediately worried that Kyron might have been arrested by one of the attendees at the science fair, as he did not believe that the 7-year-old girl dropped out of school voluntarily. According to Desiree, Kyron was wearing glasses and "can't see more than a few feet in front of him."
In addition, she revealed that he "is afraid that he will not be able to find his way home," leading investigators to believe that something more sinister had happened.
Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office
As authorities continued to search for him, they began questioning all those who might know where Kyron might be, including Terri Horman, who is believed to be the last person to see him alive. In the process, Terri failed a lie detector test, although she suggested it was due to a "hearing problem."
"I checked the polygraph. They ask if you can hear them; they do everything but roll out a red carpet to make you comfortable," Desiree said of Terri's claims. "She heard very well. So I don't think so at all." This caused Desiree to question Terri's innocence, and thus questioned Kaine about "what's going on,quot; at her home, but all she could do was apologize.
According to Desiree and husband TonyInvestigators later told them Terri wrote in an email to a friend who blamed Kyron for problems with their marriage, including Kaine's extramarital affair. Tony said, "You can see his disdain for Kyron and his resentment in his mind; wanting him out of the house. When you fit that in with everything we knew, that's huge."
So Horman's landscaper Rodolfo Sanchez She files the charge that five months before Kyron's disappearance, Terri "asked him if he knew someone or if he would kill Kaine,quot;, for a sum of $ 10,000. Upon hearing these claims, the police "devised a plan,quot; for Terri to admit to some type of crime.
Soon after, Kaine filed for Terri's divorce and was granted a restraining order. Terri then moved in with a close friend DeDe Spicher, who the authorities briefly suspected of being complicit, although both women deny these claims.
Although Terri was never named a suspect or person of interest, she did obtain a high-profile defense attorney.
With the investigation halted, Desiree and Tony filed a civil lawsuit against Terri and charged her with kidnapping in hopes of uncovering more evidence. However, Desiree was forced to drop the case.
Ten years later, Desiree said she prays for Terri to "raise awareness and stop torture," but promises that she "will never give up,quot; in her search for her son.
Multnomah County Sheriff's Department officials say the case is an "ongoing investigation."
