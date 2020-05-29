The disappearance of Kyron Horman revisited 10 years later in documentary

Discovery ID is reviewing the mysterious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Kyron Horman in the documentary Lost Boy.

It has been 10 years since the 7-year-old boy apparently disappeared from his elementary school in Portland, Oregon, and authorities have yet to uncover the truth in this puzzling case. But as the Investigation Discovery documentary reveals, the odds were not in the researchers' favor.

For those who haven't heard of the case or just need a review, the details are relatively simple: On June 4, 2010, Kyron was brought to her elementary school science fair by her stepmother. Terri Horman. After seeing and photographing the projects, Terri left Kyron, assuming she would go to class and pick him up at the bus stop later that day. However, when she and her biological father Kaine Horman They went to the bus stop, they were surprised to find that Kyron never got on the bus. Later, when they went to school, it was revealed that Kyron was marked absent for that day. According to the teacher, she thought she had an appointment with the doctor and so she never followed up.

Thereafter, the police worked quickly to make up for the six hours in which Kyron's location was unknown.