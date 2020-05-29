The death of George Floyd: celebrity responses

By
Bradley Lamb
-
The recent murder of George Floyd by now-fired cop Derek Chauvin has sparked intense national outrage. Protests have erupted across the country, with civil unrest in Minneapolis.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Celebrities have been using their social media platforms to share their emotional responses. They are raising awareness, demanding change and calling for action.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Lady Gaga:

My heart breaks for George Floyd, his family, and the people of Minneapolis. Murder is murder. Police officers are also citizens, the same rules should apply to them. This is absolutely horrible and if the mayor and the district attorney do not step forward, it is a bad example for this whole country.

Ariana Grande:

Keep signing these petitions, making donations, chatting with family and friends about it, reading and sharing links and resources ... a reminder that this doesn't end today or tomorrow or after you post it once. #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/c6YjQCb6p2

Ava DuVernay:

You deserved your encouragement, your dignity, your life. Do not die on the street, killed by the knee of a white policeman around your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our anger, our action. We must act, for you, and for all those who did not have cameras present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd

John Boyega:

This just burns. It seems to be an endless cycle. Assassins must be severely accused. Even in the face of death, this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

And Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson:

