The City of Minneapolis Releases Transcript of 911 Call About George Floyd – Up News Info

The City of Minneapolis has released the 911 transcript for the original Monday night call that resulted in his death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Floyd's and Ahmaud Arbery's deaths in Georgia have reopened the gap between minority communities and the police that turned into a national uproar following the 2014 Eric Garner and Michael Brown murders, the murder of Freddie Gray and others in 2015. .

RELATED: Cup Foods owner, where police first encountered George Floyd, calls for justice (NOTE: The person who called 911 was not the owner of Cup Foods, whom Reg Chapman of Up News Info spoke to in the linked story) .

The day after Floyd's death, Derek Chauvin and three other officers were fired, an act that did not contain the torrent of anger that followed the widely seen video on Memorial Day outside a convenience store.

What follows is that transcript in its entirety.

——-

Operator: 911 what is the emergency address?

Caller: This is ah 3759 Chicago AV.

Operator: How can I help you?

Caller: Um someone comes to our store and gives us fake bills and we found out before he left the store, and we ran Back outside, they were sitting in their car. We say to give us your phone, return your thing (inaudible) and everything and he was also drunk and everything and return our cigarettes to us so that you can, so you can go home but you don't want to do that, and he is sitting in his car because he is terribly drunk and he is not in control of himself.

Operator: Okay, what kind of vehicle do you have?

Caller: AND…. um he has a vehicle that is ah … ah he has a vehicle that is ah … one second let me see if I can see the license. The driver's license is BRJ026.

Operator: What color is it?

Caller: It is blue. It is a blue truck.

Operator: Blue van?

Caller: If they go.

Operator: Very good blue van, I have you. Is it up front or is it at 38th ST?

Caller: Oh, it's on 38th street.

Operator: At 38th ST. So this guy gave a forged invoice, he has his cigarettes, and he is under the influence of something?

Caller: Something like that, yes. He is not acting well.

Operator: What is he like, what race?

Caller: He is a tall guy. It's like tall and bald, about like 6 … 6-1 / 2, and she's not doing well so she started going, driving the car.

Operator: Well, woman or man?

Caller: Um …

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy?

Caller: (Talking to someone else), you are asking (inaudible) one second. Hello?

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy who did this?

Caller: Is a man.

Operator: Good. Is it black, white, native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: Something like that.

Operator: Which? White, black, native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: No, he is a black boy.

Operator: Alright (sigh)

Caller: How is your day going?

Operator: Not bad.

Caller: I had a long day, huh?

Operator: What is your name?

Caller: My name is (Redacted)

Operator: All right (Redacted), a phone number for you?

Caller: (Written up)

Operator: Very well, I have help along the way. If that vehicle or that person leaves before they get there, just give us a call, otherwise we'll have squads out there shortly, okay?

Caller: No problem.

Operator: Thank you.