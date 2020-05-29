The birds are not locked up, and more people are watching them

The adult male scarlet tanager is a medium-sized songbird with dazzling crimson feathers and jet black wings.
It can be difficult to detect, because the species tends to feed among the upper branches of tall trees. But it goes down to earth, and sometimes it can be caught going out with pigeons out of the Freeport Wild Bird Supply store in Maine.
It's the kind of sighting that can spark a lifelong interest in birdwatching, he said. Derek Lovitch, 42, a bird watcher and biologist who runs the store with his wife, Jeannette.
Business is booming in his supply store, and he's seeing younger customers than usual. But it is not the scarlet tanager that has made so many people interested in birds in recent months. It is the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is definitely a longing for commitment to nature, especially given how limited our ability to move is at the moment," Lovitch said.
Bird watching has increased in popularity this year. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, bird watchers set a world record on May 9 for Global Big Day, an annual birding event. Participants using the lab's eBird platform reported over two million observations, most of the documented bird sightings in a single day, and recorded 6,479 species.
Spring is always a busy season for birdwatching, he said. Marshall Iliff, project leader in Cornell's lab. "But this year it's off the charts," he said.
For Layla Adanero, who worked as a business analyst in Manhattan until she was suspended in April, birdwatching has been a respite from the fast-paced life she left behind when she returned to London.
Now the squeaks and lullabies in your backyard, once ignored as background noise, have become clues to understanding an entire ecosystem.
"It's quite meditative to see another way of life go by in their day," said Adanero, 23. "It's like another way to practice mindfulness."
There is something symbolic about watching birds fly while locked up, Ms. Adanero said: "They represent maximum freedom of movement."
Corina Newsome, 27, an avian expert and biology student at the University of South Georgia, said the coronavirus blocks coincided with the spring migration, the perfect time for new birdwatchers to look up at the sky.
"I think it will end up making us better stewards of our natural space, as well as giving us peace and quiet as we see that although our pace is interrupted, there is a larger pace that continues," Newsome said. .
Ms. Newsome noted that the birding community was not particularly diverse and may not seem welcoming to everyone. "Birdwatching groups are typically white and older people," he said. "It can feel awkward as a young black person."
But anyone can go birding, he said, adding that it was up to white birders. Condemning racism in the community and helpful for birders of color to encourage each other.
During the blockades, she's been answering more birdwatching questions on social media from newbies, hobbyists, and parents introducing the hobby to their kids.
In New Orleans, Rebekah Bradshaw, 41, began birdwatching to keep her three children active after schools closed. Her 11-year-old son Liam said he had used a phone app to register about 150 species, including reddish colored stones and yellow-crowned night herons.
"Now he's at that age where he can really get caught on screen," said Bradshaw. "So I thought, 'Let's go birdwatching.' My two big kids really got into it, and even the baby now walks outside looking up at the sky saying, 'Bird! Bird! & # 39; "
Some birds are attracted to the Bradshaws area because they live near Bayou St. John and Lake Pontchartrain. But birdwatching is a hobby that city dwellers, rural residents, or suburbs anywhere can try.
Nathalie Couzon, 31, has been largely confined to her third-floor apartment in Bangkok due to the coronavirus. She generally makes YouTube videos about her. He travels, but lately he has been turning his camera towards the birds that gather in the treetops outside.
"I transferred my hobby from the national parks to my balcony," he said.
His sightings there have included yellow ventilation Bulbuls, Asian Koels, and the Coppersmith Barbet, his favorite, named after his metronome calls sound like a hammer hitting metal. "You can hear it everywhere," Couzon said. "It is quite small, but very colorful. If you see it, you will love it from the first glance."
"It has been used by researchers around the world in ways we never predicted," said Iliff, the laboratory's project leader.
Ms. Newsome uses the program, and data entered by her and other bird watchers helps contextualize sightings for people who use the lab for free. Merlin application. That's the one Liam uses in New Orleans.
In London Mrs Adanero uses an app called Smart Bird ID to identify species, and she has pushed her 10-year-old sister to do the same.
It will require patience. But she has cultivated a lot of that in the running of the bulls, with birding as one of her favorite ways to pass the time.
"If you stay home, especially in confinement, and you want to see some nature," he said, "you can open your window."