Texas Rangers among teams that promise the most money to minor league players during Coronavirus shutdown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Texas Rangers are among at least nine major league franchises that have told minor league players that they will continue to grant subsidies after the May 31 expiration of the major league policy guaranteeing those players $ 400 for week.

The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners promise payouts through August, and the Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles are committed. to do it at least until June.

The White Sox are even providing those stipends to 25 recently released minor league players.

The Philadelphia Phillies also plan to continue assignments until June, but likely at a rate cut of $ 400 per week. The amount will be determined, the team said.

Oakland said Tuesday it will suspend payment of all minor league players by the end of the month. Athletics is the only team that announces the end of assignments.

MLB suspended spring training and postponed the start of the minor league season in March due to the new coronavirus, leaving underpaid minor league players in the lurch. The league released a policy on March 19 that provided most players on the non-player list of 40 players signed minor league deals with stipends through April 8, and then extended the policy through May 31. .

The subsidies were a salary increase for many players, with minimum wages ranging from $ 290 per week in Class A to $ 502 per week in Triple-A during the five-month season.

MLB and the players' association are negotiating terms to start the major league season later in the summer, but it seems unlikely there will be a minor league season. Some teams have reportedly begun releasing players who are not the best prospects and will not be on their 2020 MLB rosters. The White Sox are the only club that says it will extend assignments to recently released players.

