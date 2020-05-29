Texas officials confirm deputy mistakenly shot and killed agent – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas deputy shot by mistake and killed another officer on Friday while searching a house after a neighbor reported a suspicious person in the area.

The shooting occurred in Missouri City, about 15 miles southwest of Houston.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said a neighbor called police to report that someone suspicious was running in the area. In addition to the sheriff's deputies, deputy agent Rule Caleb responded.

Nehls said officers went to an empty house, where the door was open, and searched it. It was during that search that an agent fatally shot Rule, apparently mistaking him for an intruder.

"What else do you say? You have to pray for everyone, just a tragic, tragic scene here, "said the sheriff.

Today we mourn the loss of one of our own. Dep. Caleb Rule was killed in the line of duty this morning. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for your wife, children and family. Good speed my friend. pic.twitter.com/gsCcKx27AH – Fort Bend Constable Pct 4 (@ fortbendpct4) May 29, 2020

Caleb Rule had only been in the agent's office for about 4 months, prior to that he had a 14-year term with the Missouri City Police Department.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was placed on leave, according to department policy on shootings involving the deputy, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

