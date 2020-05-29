Texas Governor Reopens Outdoor Sports Venues and Limits Capacity at 25% – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A new request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott will soon allow professional outdoor sporting events to have spectators, but the numbers will be strictly limited.

Abbott reviewed a decision to allow professional sports leagues to host fan-free events beginning in June as part of the state's move to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott's new order allows outdoor stadiums to welcome fans up to 25% of their normal capacity. Leagues must apply to state health officials to be allowed to have fans. Indoor events will continue without spectators.

The change occurred on the same day that Texas reported a one-day maximum in new cases with 1,855 reported Thursday. Texas now has 59,776 confirmed cases through nearly 990,000 viral and coronavirus antibody tests. It has 1,601 deaths, a one-day increase from 39. The actual number of cases is probably much higher because many people have not been screened, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

IndyCar will open its season at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on June 6, but track president Eddie Gossage said that even under the new rule, the Genesys 300 race will still not include fans.

"No one wants to have the stands full of fans more than me, but we are not in a position to do so yet," Gossage said in a written statement, noting that the race will air live on NBC. "While the state will allow us to operate at 25 percent of capacity, there are still too many unanswered questions for an event that is only a week away."

The PGA Tour previously said it plans to restart its season at Colonial in Texas from June 11-14 without fans attending.

Major League Baseball has proposed starting their season in early July at the regular season stadiums, if necessary without fans. However, Abbott's order may not affect the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros because "stadiums with retractable roofs are not considered outdoors," said health department spokeswoman Lara Anton.

State health officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether any of the leagues or the event organizer has asked to be allowed to have spectators.

The state has established several guidelines, including a recommendation that spectators and employees stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from anyone outside their home. If that is not feasible, other measures should be followed, such as facial linings and sanitation protocols.

Athletes will not be required to wear masks, but the guidelines encourage them to wear them on the sidelines.

The order does not refer to university sports events.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. However, most patients recover.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)