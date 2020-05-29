Telluride Film Festival Announces "SHOW" to Continue – Plans Continue to Hold Major Oscar-Precursor Event as Scheduled

The Venice Film Festival has said that they are obligated and determined to hold their event this year even in light of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the second round at the traditional award-winning Trifecta Fall Festival, Telluride, has sent an email to everyone who signed up who intends to go ahead and celebrate their annual Day weekend festival Labor, adding a day (as previously reported here)) starting Thursday, September 3 instead of Friday, and adding an additional charter flight from New York City to make it easier for East Coasters.

“We do not ignore the devastation the world faces. We also feel fear and anguish. That is why we are committed to observing all guidance as suggested by the consensus of the voices of the scientific community with which we are now consulting. This will not be a business event as usual. Things will look and feel very different, ”said the Festival. "We contacted you today to inform you that we are working hard to provide a safe and joyous environment that will include an additional day to allow for more space within and between evaluations, along with all necessary security adjustments and adjustments we have become very familiar with, regardless where do you call home. "

