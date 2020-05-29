Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine launches video launch a week ago

Tekashi 6ix9ine launches video launch a week ago

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced to fans that he will delay releasing his video for a week, amid rumors that Nicki Minaj was brought to his secret location to record a video with him.

The single "Trollz,quot; was supposed to be released on Friday, May 29, but will now be released on June 5.

The single comes just weeks after the release of the single "GOOBA,quot;, his first offer since he was released from prison. The single peaked at number 3 on the Billboard charts, but 6ix9ine accused Billboard of stealing the top spot.

