Tekashi 6ix9ine launches video launch a week ago

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced to fans that he will delay releasing his video for a week, amid rumors that Nicki Minaj was brought to his secret location to record a video with him.

The single "Trollz,quot; was supposed to be released on Friday, May 29, but will now be released on June 5.

The single comes just weeks after the release of the single "GOOBA,quot;, his first offer since he was released from prison. The single peaked at number 3 on the Billboard charts, but 6ix9ine accused Billboard of stealing the top spot.

"@Billboard caught cheating," he wrote at the time. "You are a lie and corrupt. They caught you cheating and the world will know."

Billboard then replied, denying his allegations:

"The referenced chart forecast was not created or provided by Billboard to the industry. Those with access to sales, broadcast and radio data from various sources often create their own chart models and update them at their own frequency. Billboard does not distribute no Hot 100 rating forecast for labels, managers or artists, "the statement said in part.