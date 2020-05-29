Tekashi 6ix9ine challenges New York hip hop community to donate money

Although Tekashi 6ix9ine's reputation in the hip-hop community is not very good, the artist is not afraid to call some of his contemporaries.

Hot New Hip Hop reported today that the rapper, who was recently released to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in home confinement, called other artists in the game for failing to contribute to their communities.

As most hip-hop fans know, Tekashi 6ix9ine made many enemies on the rap scene when he became a federal informant to settle a deal with federal prosecutors. Tekashi was watching life in prison until he betrayed his former associates in the Bloods of Nine Trey Gangsta.

Regardless of her past, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been trying to make a difference by helping communities in need. On May 28, Tekashi tapped into his account to call artists for not donating to charities and other organizations. While the video has been removed, DJ Akademiks managed to capture it.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, 6ix9ine said in her video that she was getting tired of hearing rappers talk about what the "kings,quot; of their city were like, but she rarely did anything to help the communities they came from.

6ix9ine allegedly said that there are many people right now who are out of work and that their coronavirus pandemics have completely ruined their lives. However, Mr. Hernández says that rappers from New York have done nothing about it.

In his video caption, Tekashi 6ix9ine said that other rappers in New York City who have not donated at least $ 100,000 to a charity were "lazy." In the same legend, Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed that people who claim they are kings but do not contribute anything are a joke.

Some people thought the video was referring to Lil Tjay, who recently described himself as the King of New York. 6ix9ine fans know this is not the first time that he has been hit by other recording artists.

Earlier this year, Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Snoop Dogg of betraying Suge Knight.



