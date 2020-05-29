Tekashi 6ix9ine asks rappers to donate $ 100,000 to New York

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is asking fellow rappers from New York to each put up $ 100,000 to help the community after the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I love being from New York, but I hate being from New York every now and then. The rappers we have here, 'I'm the king of New York, I'm the prince of New York. I'm this, that and the third You guys don't really put anything in for the city, "he said.

"We are still in a pandemic here in New York. There are families, mothers and fathers laid off from work. Their children are hungry, families are hungry, the elderly, a lot of shit … S,quot; Not everyone helps to any of these needy communities. You guys don't do any of that. "

6ix9ine said that if the rapper contributed $ 100,000, he would match each donation with an additional $ 200,000. He has since removed the video.

"Don't act like you don't see this. Put your money where your mouth is."

DJ Akademiks managed to capture the video before removing his post.