Teens start a virtual tutoring service to help kids get trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted families in a number of difficult ways, from the loss of loved ones to unemployment and the challenges of learning to educate children from home.

But Sarah Shapiro and Skye Loventhal, 17, did not allow the quarantine to stop them from continuing their studies and devising a strategy to help others.

"I mean, we have all this free time now, so we could use it to make a difference in the world," Shapiro said.

The two highly motivated juniors at Granada Hills Charter School created a website called The COVID nineTEEN Project, recruiting nearly 100 tutors to guide nearly 300 first through fifth grade children worldwide.

"And I think doing it for free makes it that much more accessible to a lot of parents who are not working right now," Loventhal said.

And while the free service offers tutoring in math, English, science, and history – in 14 languages ​​- volunteers also keep kids busy with dozens of activities like coding and yoga.

Activities are offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, but when summer comes, the project will transform into an online summer camp that will operate every day and will be run exclusively by teen volunteers.

"I really just want people to see that there are people in our generation who are really passionate about advocacy, helping people, and making a difference in this world," Loventhal said.

"We just want to serve as a form of orientation for these children, to be a mentor to them during these times," added Shapiro.

Both Loventhal and Shapiro are the daughters of educators and are well versed in planning and developing the curriculum. In addition to some adult legal advice, the COVID nineTEEN Project is run exclusively by teens who offer their services for free.