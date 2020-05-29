Teens raise $ 11,000 for supplies to help the Navajo nation during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLaf0a479780c0a1f19041b71ff3ad9ae014% %MINIFYHTMLaf0a479780c0a1f19041b71ff3ad9ae014%

– A group of teens in Phoenix raised over $ 11,000 in three weeks for supplies to help the Navajo Nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

All five children, ages 13 to 17, said they were concerned and inspired to help after learning of the Navajo Nation's high rate of COVID-19 infection.

"We were in quarantine and we didn't have much to do," Max Goldstein, 17, told The Arizona Republic. "We wanted to help our community in Arizona."

The teens began fundraising by writing a letter and emailing it to friends and family, addressing their concerns and asking for donations.

"We were in quarantine and didn't have much to do. We wanted to help our community in Arizona." – azcentral (@azcentral) May 28, 2020

"Right when we sent the letter, I was really surprised because a lot of people started sending us emails, returning checks and donations," said Alex Goldstein, 16.

They also contacted the Navajo Nation to find out what supplies are needed and how they can be distributed.

In addition to cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula, dog food, and non-perishable foods, they were able to purchase around 1,000 masks. The first delivery is scheduled for Friday, May 29.

The Navajo Nation Supply Project, as it is now called, recently launched the Twitter, GoFundMe and Venmo (NavajoNation-SupplyProject), hoping to take fundraising to the next level.