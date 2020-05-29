Teenager who filmed George Floyd's death makes emotional return to crime scene, receives hate online

Darnella Frazier tearfully talks about the death of George, 46, and says the situation has left her completely traumatized after people accused her of filming the video for influence.

Darnella Frazier, a teenager who filmed the death of George Floyd, returned to the crime scene to tell about the traumatic experience. Speaking on the street in Powderhorn, a neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, a day after the incident, the 17-year-old spoke emotionally about how it has deeply affected her.

"I saw this man die. I was the one who was recording everything," she said tearfully in a video that was posted online. "I posted the video last night, and it went viral. And everyone asks me how I feel? I don't know how to feel."

"This man literally here, at 8 p.m. yesterday," she continued counting, wiping away tears several times. "I was (walking) my cousin to the store, and I just see him on the floor. I'm like, what's going on? I pull out my camera. This man can't breathe at all. It's like, 'Please, I can't breathe, I can't breathe. And they didn't care. They killed this man. And I was there! I was like 5 feet away! It's very traumatic. "

Darnella also referred to the hate she received online after posting the video. "Am I doing it out of influence? Out of attention? What? Get paid? Now they just sound silly and ignorant !! she wrote on her Facebook page." I don't expect anyone who hasn't been placed in my position understand why and how I feel like I do !! "

Explaining why she filmed the entire incident instead of helping George, she shared: "I PLEASE NOTE that I am a minor! 17 years old, of course, I am not going to fight a police officer. It scares me. "Two fucking things about what they would have done because they were there? NO. Fighting would have killed someone else or in the same position George (rest in peace) was in!"

She added: "If it wasn't for me, 4 policemen would still have their jobs, causing other problems. My video spread around the world for everyone to see and know! His family was contacted! I've swept it underneath. off the carpet with a cover story. Instead of criticizing me, THANK YOU! Because I could have been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well. Anyone with anything negative to say please block me. I'm not forcing you to look at me. "

Darnella's mother has also spoken to TMZ, saying that her daughter should never have experienced this, including the unpleasant consequences. She is concerned about her daughter's mental state, because Darnella already suffers from social anxiety.

Echoing Darnella's sentiment, her mother believes her daughter was where she needed to be, to capture the tragic event and share it with the world. It should also be noted that Darnella and other eyewitnesses yelled at officers that George was dying.

George died after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck while handcuffed on Monday, May 25. He lost consciousness and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, but could not be saved.