Taylor Swift fans enraged by Burger King's sarcastic joke about her

%MINIFYHTML6dd5c77ca4c71439ea4ee31412b1250e11%

Instagram

Swifties is trying to cancel the fast-food restaurant chain after tweeting a sarcastic joke in response to a question about her favorite pop superstar song.

Up News Info –

Burger King has unleashed the fury of Taylor SwiftThe fans. The hamburger fast-food restaurant chain risks losing many of its customers after tweeting a sarcastic joke about the country's superstar turned pop.

%MINIFYHTML6dd5c77ca4c71439ea4ee31412b1250e12% %MINIFYHTML6dd5c77ca4c71439ea4ee31412b1250e12%

It all started when someone asked Burger King's Twitter account for his favorite song by the pop star. The story responded sarcastically: "His ex's." Since then, the tweet has been removed, but not before it caught the eye with Swifties, who are now trying to cancel the hamburger chain by making #BurgerKingIsOverParty a trend in the Blue Bird app.

They discussed the tweet, which was considered "sexist" by one user. "You've got burgers anyway," another criticized the burger chain, while a third fan abandoned Burger King for one of its rivals, "After all this Burger King controversy … now I want McDonald's." .

%MINIFYHTML6dd5c77ca4c71439ea4ee31412b1250e13%

Others, however, think Taylor's fans overreacted to the joke. "no, we are NOT canceling the creators of the impossible whooper for this stupid s ** t #burgerkingisoverparty," one person reacted to the trending hashtag. Another added, "# BurgerKingIsOverParty is higher in trends than #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered … they are some of you brain dead."

Taylor previously responded to "very sexist" opinions about her work, saying that many male artists write and release songs about exes but do not face the same criticism as female artists. "You're going to have people who will say, 'Oh, you know, like she just wrote songs about her ex-boyfriends', and I think frankly it's a very sexist angle," she told Australian radio. show "Jules, Merrick and Sophie". "No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says it about Bruno Mars. Everyone writes about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life and no one raises a red flag there. "