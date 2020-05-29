Tamar Braxton wishes her mother-in-law a happy 81st birthday with the most emotional anniversary message

Tamar Braxton publicly declares her love for David Adefeso's mother for her 81st anniversary. Look at the emotional message he wrote to celebrate this important birthday.

‘I have never had a mother-in-law until now. I had no idea what I was missing. Someone who really loves you as their blood daughter, all because you have fallen in love with a magnificent man. Never, apart from my incredible mother, did another woman accept me for all my defects, pray for me and my heart @ david.adefeso and also my incredible son ", Tamar began his message.

She went on and said: ‘She sends me scriptures to read and they are always what I need. She gives me her blessings on things and will tell me when I am wrong. I appreciate every day that you bless us with your love and spirit. I love you mommy I praise God because he did it so that I would be your daughter. Happy 81st birthday‼ ️‼ ️❤️ you are as awesome as the day we met. "

David skipped the comments and said, "Now who could resist falling in love with a good young man like you?"

A follower told Tamar: "She sounds amazing … I just know that your blessed mother-in-law is wicked and jealous when you are with her son … praise God for a nice spiritual mother-in-law."

Someone else wrote: ‘Congratulations Tamar🥂💍 I love you, Mrs. Lady, the rest of the Braxtons and your new family. Be blessed.

David also shared his own message for his beloved mother:

& # 39; Happy birthday mom! I think about growing up and realizing how lucky we were to have you. You were strong but gentle; Kind but firm. You preached independence, but you taught us to stay as one unit. You taught us to love God but to question things we don't understand. Through it all, their love was a bed of rock from which 6 incredible young men and women emerged: all strong but gentle; kind but firm! Thanks mom, for making us who we are. Happy blessed birthday: from us, your beloved children

A fan said to David, 'Happy birthday to your mom … Do you know the Andrew Onifade family? He passed away almost a year ago 6-12-2019 … his father is from Legos … he was just asking because when he came to Detroit he met my nephew. they became siblings of another mother and he was a nephew to me … ❤ and strange & # 39;

Happy birthday to David's mother!



