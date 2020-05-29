Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso had a special edition of their series "Quarantine and Coupled,quot; dedicated to George Floyd

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso have a new YouTube series called "Quarantined and Coupled,quot; and the latest edition was dedicated to the recent tragedy involving George Floyd. Check out David's post on social media:

‘With this week's presentation of the graphic video of the hate crime murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and the horrible death of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Tamar and I decided to have a special edition of Couples & Quarantine. With special guests (add your social media profiles) we explore the origins of white supremacy and uniformed killings of unarmed black men in America today. Join us on this sad but necessary episode of Tamar Takes at 8 PM / PT (11 PM / ET) today on YouTube #tamartakes, "David wrote in his post.

Someone said, "Yes, I can't wait." I love you guys so much.

Tamar also had something to say on his social media account about the situation: "Sir, please be the strength of this man's family." We are not animals We are human. We are black We are tired. Enough‼ ️ ’

Someone commented, "I am PROUD to be a young black African American!" And I will continue to be proud! GOD created us, and I'm glad we were created in His image! That's why they hate us so much! We will NOT back down! "

Another follower said: Era It was a gentle giant! Walking through the Cuney Houses you had gone damn sure to see Floyd with his infectious smile 😊 😢! They can't say anything bad about it, because WE here in Houston, 3rd Ward TX DID KNOW! He was the kindest person you have ever met! This hurts a lot! We love you so much Floyd! #justiceforgeorgefloyd ".

Somoene more published this message: ‘Lord, we also cry out. We know that Jesus conquered so much more, but please help us heal. We know we are strong, but we are so tired, oh God. Have mercury in their souls to play with your children, oh God. Love your children, Amen. "

What do you think about this whole situation?

Apart from this, David has been offering fans and fans valuable financial advice these days.



