Suspect arsonist arrested in trash fire chain in Irvine neighborhood – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A fire suspect was arrested after starting several fires in a residential area.

Police said Kaveh Shahriari, 22, caused at least four fires Wednesday at 2:35 a.m. in Rembrandt, near the intersection of Jeffrey Road and Irvine Boulevard. The fires also caused heat damage to a parked vehicle.

While police were investigating this incident, another resident called about a man setting a garbage can on fire near Parkdale. The resident tried to chase the suspect but was unable to locate him.

Later, a police drone tracked Shahriari in the backyard of a residence in Wyndover.

He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Orange County Jail on charges of alleged arson.

The Irvine Police Department shared the video of the drone.