Student activist in Australia suspended after protests in China

SYDNEY, Australia – A student activist has been suspended from one of Australia's top universities after calling for democracy in Hong Kong and repeatedly criticizing Chinese influence on campus.
The student, Drew Pavlou, 20, a philosophy student at the University of Queensland, has been excluded until 2022, until the end of his term as a student member of the University of Queensland. University Senate. Six months had passed since his graduation.
"It is a calculated move to silence me," said Pavlou, who describes himself as a human rights defender. "It is because the University of Queensland wants to do everything possible to avoid offending its Chinese allies."
University officials did not offer a reason for the suspension, which was announced Friday night by a disciplinary panel, but the move followed 11 allegations of misconduct that focused mainly on Pavlou's unorthodox tactics and comments. combative on social networks.
Even at a time when relations between Australia and China are strained, with Beijing imposing tariffs on barley and reducing beef imports in the wake of the Australian government's push for an investigation into the coronavirus, Pavlou has caught the headlines by incite university officials to make him an enemy rather than just a provocateur.
In one case, according to process documents, he was accused of writing messages on note cards in the campus bookstore with a black marker that he had not purchased, returning the pen to the shelf after he was asked to buy it.
In another case, in March, he appeared outside the university's Confucius Institute, Chinese government cultural positions found on many campuses around the world, in a biosafety suit.
He later posted a photograph of himself and a message on social media accusing the Chinese government of "giving us this pandemic."
"If the administration does not close the campus to stop the transmission of the coronavirus," he wrote on Facebook, "it will simply show that they value money over human life."
Another indictment claims that Pavlou posted a photo in a Facebook post of the university's deputy chancellor, Peter Hoj, standing on a lectern in front of the Confucius Institute for a bogus event about why Uighurs "should be exterminated,quot; – a reference to the population. Muslim minority than the Chinese government He has been detained in the Xinjiang region.
Pavlou acknowledged that his approach, which also included hitting college leaders and critics on student message boards, could be seen as ugly and aggressive. "I'm not this polished guy or whatever," he said in an interview Friday night.
But he insisted that the university had opened "an investigation into a crime."
He added that he was surprised that his case had gone so far because it had only drawn more attention to his cause.
In fact, the suspension decision, which Pavlou said he planned to appeal, means that Pavlou's issues of censorship and influence on higher education will continue to be the subject of intense debate in Australia, where universities have come to rely on Chinese students for billions of dollars in revenue.
The dynamic preceded Pavlou and continues to shape the debate even now. With the pandemic keeping foreign students out of the country, Australia's higher education system is in a state of turmoil, cutting education and hiring, cutting research, and begging for help from the federal government.
Pavlou, who lives with her parents and two dachshunds in Brisbane in eastern Australia, said she had initially not expected that she would play such a prominent role in the discussion.
The violent altercations pushed Mr. Pavlou forward, partly because he enjoyed the spotlight, but also because many Hong Kong students felt more vulnerable, faced with intimidation from Beijing, and with student visas that could be revoked.
Friday night, with Hong Kong facing an even more serious threat to its autonomy from China with With the passage of a new security law, some of those students stood in solidarity with Mr. Pavlou.
Jack Yiu, a Hong Kong psychologist who led the protest with Pavlou last year, said he had been "frustrated and hopeless for Hong Kong,quot;, but also for his ally in Australia, who said he had defended the freedom of expression. and human rights.
"We would do everything in our power to raise awareness of the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Australia," Yiu said. The university had been "compromised,quot; by China's ruling party, he added, "and they have been using any accusations they can think of against Drew to expel him."
"There are aspects of the findings and the severity of the sentence that personally concern me," he said. He added that he would convene a meeting of the university Senate next week.
Mr. Pavlou will not be allowed to attend, despite being chosen by the university's 35,000 students. He dismissed the sudden outburst of concern as a public relations stunt too small and too late.
"It is a parody," he said. "There could have been Chinese pressure or they could have decided on their own terms that this is what the Chinese government would want: to bring this troublemaker to court."