Stocks crash due to mounting tensions between the United States and China: live updates

Government controls caused an increase in April revenue, but aid programs are coming to an end.
Government infusions into Americans' bank accounts led to a rise in personal income in April, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, but the coronavirus-related economic shutdown still caused a sharp decline in consumer spending.
Personal income increased overall by $ 1.97 billion, a gain of 10.5 percent in March and 11.7 percent from the previous April. The drop in wages was offset by nearly $ 3 trillion in government transfer payments. Of that, $ 360 billion was unemployment benefits and $ 2.6 billion was "other," reflecting checks of up to $ 1,200 per person that the federal government sent to most households.
That extra cash did not translate, at least immediately, into spending on consumer goods, which have decreased 13.6 percent since March. The decrease extended to all major categories: durable goods, non-durable goods and services.
While that multibillion-dollar mosaic of federal and state aid programs has mitigated damage to households, many of those programs are ready to expire soon $ 1,200 checks no longer exist, at least for those who needed them most, with little chance imminent for a second round.
And the $ 600 a week in additional unemployment benefits that has allowed tens of millions of laid-off workers to pay rent and buy food will expire in late July, according to the Times. Ben Casselman reports.
President Trump and other Republicans have downplayed the need for more spending, saying the solution is for states to reopen businesses and allow companies to bring people back to work. So, despite the pleas of economists from across the political spectrum, including Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, any federal action is likely to be limited.
Even the most optimistic forecasters expect the unemployment rate to be well above 10 percent when the fringe benefits expire, meaning that there will be far more unemployed workers than available jobs.
Google employs more than 130,000 contractors and temporary workers, a shadow workforce that outnumbers its 123,000 full-time employees. Google's full-time staff is rewarded with high wages and generous benefits, but temporary workers and contractors often receive less pay, less benefits, and do not have the same protections, even though they work alongside full-time workers. .
Many of the temporary and contract candidates who had agreed to work at Google before the pandemic took over the United States were fired without compensation or financial compensation. This came after weeks of uncertainty as Google repeatedly postponed their start dates, during which they were not paid by Google or by recruitment agencies.
Some of the potential contractors left stable full-time jobs once they received a job offer on Google and are now looking for work in a tough job market. Some, who are American, said the terminated offers have been complicated and, in some cases, delayed their ability to receive unemployment benefits because they left their last jobs voluntarily, according to several of the workers who face this dilemma.
In mid-April, a company spokeswoman said Google intended to attract people it had already hired but had not started.
But this didn't seem to apply to Google and Alphabet's contractors or temporary workers, which has a market capitalization of about $ 1 trillion. He made $ 6.8 billion in profit in the first three months of 2020, despite what he called "a significant and sudden slowdown,quot; in advertising.
"If these people were promised jobs at Alphabet, which is worth a trillion dollars, it seems like the company has a responsibility to take them over," said Ben Gwin, who works as a data analyst at a Google office for HCL America, a contracting agency "It's not that Google can't afford it."
Stocks fell on Friday, and stocks on Wall Street increased losses the day before, as tensions worsened between Washington and Beijing.
The S,amp;P 500 fell less than half a percent in early operations. Shares in Europe were also lower after a mixed day in Asia.
Investors were preparing for President Trump to reveal measures aimed at China. The Trump administration criticized the recent move by Beijing to strengthen its authority over Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city that enjoys special business and financial relationships with the United States. Any abrupt move by the administration runs the risk of retaliating against Beijing, exacerbating tensions between the world's two largest individual economies.
Trump had said Thursday that he would hold a press conference on Friday to discuss China, but there were few details available on when he planned to speak or what he would specifically address. In addition to growing concerns about Hong Kong, the Trump administration has criticized China's response to the coronavirus outbreak, as the president has tried to deflect blame for the cost it has charged in the United States.
The tension between Washington and Beijing, which are currently negotiating a trade agreement, has been one of the few factors that has managed to dissuade Bullish investors who have overlooked the immense human and economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic and have instead focused on signs of a recovery as they offer higher stocks.
Investors also analyzed mixed retail sales data from Europe as well as business confidence figures from Britain.
About a third of the job cuts would be in France, Renault said. The company, which is part of the French government, said it is likely to close several factories while reducing the number of cars it produces annually to 3.3 million, from 4 million. Renault will also withdraw from China, where it failed to gain much traction.
Renault has been hit hard by the pandemic. Renault's sales in the European Union, its largest market, fell almost 80 percent in April, when dealerships closed and most buyers were not leaving their homes.
Can the dollar continue like this?
The US dollar has gained about 7 percent this year against a basket of major currencies. But with interest rates at very low levels, the Fed's printing presses accelerated and the government requested huge sums for stimulus spending, Today's DealBook newsletter asks: Can you keep your refuge status?
A recent research note from Gregory Daco at Oxford Economics found that since 1973, the dollar has appreciated an average of 6 percent in the past six recessions, in line with its performance during the current recession. Daco expects the dollar to remain strong this year, but not for the usual reasons.
Unlike in past recessions, when investors turned to Treasury bond security, foreign investors dumped debt from the US government. USA At a record rate in March, which would normally push the dollar lower. But since the Fed flooded the markets with stimulus, the US stock market. USA It has unusually become a "safe haven," writes Daco, fueled by technology stocks whose businesses are profiting from orders to stay home.
American airlines and Delta Airlines They are offering purchases to employees as they prepare for a pickup in demand for air travel that most of the industry hopes will take time to materialize.
"Delta will have to become a smaller airline as we adjust to lower demand and the need for distance and safety during travel," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told employees in a memo Wednesday. "Unfortunately, a smaller Delta means less people will be required."
Delta offers two programs, an early retirement option and a general purchase package, for most employees, except for pilots, whose union is still in talks with management, Bastian said. The email did not say how much of its workforce the airline was seeking to cut.
The US program, also announced Wednesday, applies to administration and support staff, which the airline expects to cut by approximately 30 percent, or about 5,000 workers.
The low-priced British airline. easyJet He said Thursday that he planned to cut personnel by as much as 30 percent and that he expected to fly in the July-September period to nearly 30 percent of the capacity of the previous year. When flights are restarted, staff and passengers will be required to wear masks and, at least initially, no onboard food service will be offered, the company said.
Upon entering the crisis, American had 130,000 employees and Delta had 90,000; About 40,000 workers in each have taken voluntary leave or early retirement. Most airline jobs are protected in the fall as a condition of the CARES Act, which provided $ 50 billion to passenger airlines, half of which went to pay employees through September.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Nordstrom, the best-performing department store in the United States, He said Thursday that his net sales fell 40 percent to $ 2 billion in the first quarter, and that he posted a net loss of $ 521 million. Digital sales accounted for more than half of its total net sales during the quarter. The retailer closed stores on March 17 and began reopening in early May. He said he now has about 40 percent of his locations open.
Wholesale costco He said Thursday that his net sales increased 7.3 percent to $ 36.5 billion in his quarter ending May 10 and that he posted a net profit of $ 838 million, as the pandemic led customers to stock up on goods. The warehouse chain, which has more than 500 locations in the US The US said its revenue was affected by a pre-tax charge of $ 283 million "from the incremental costs of wages and sanitation related to Covid-19."
The reports were contributed by Ben Casselman, Niraj Chokshi, Daisuke Wakabayashi, Kate Conger, Jack Ewing, Mike Isaac, Maggie Haberman, Kevin McKenna, Mohammed Hadi and Carlos Tejada.