Spike Lee predicts many will be hospitalized and die due to Trump's "unscientific" coronavirus claims

Spike Lee has predicted that Americans will be hospitalized and die as a result of Donald Trump's claims about the coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who refers to Trump not by name, but as "Agent Orange," has also stated that he does not believe we will truly overcome the pandemic until a vaccine is obtained.

"I feel like we have to worry about Agent Orange's statements," he said. The times. "Because those statements send people to the hospital. And, later, it will turn out that people actually died following their unscientific suggestions on what to eat. "





In April, Trump suggested that Americans could Potentially ingested disinfectant to stop the virus. Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic "to see what would happen."

Despite their claims, Maryland state officials received "hundreds of calls" on the potential benefits of injecting disinfectants in the days following their explosion. New York also registered a peak in cases of exposure to disinfectants within 18 hours of Trump's statement.

Lee also said she deliberately chose not to digitally downgrade the stars of her new Netflix movie. Give 5 Bloods. The film, about four war veterans returning to Vietnam to retrieve the remains of one of their fallen comrades, sees their older stars appear the same today and in flashbacks.

"There is also a thing called money," he said. “Also, over the years, the more movies I've made, the more respect I've had for the intelligence of the audience. And I knew they would understand and would understand what is happening. "

Give 5 Bloods, starring Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, and Chadwick Boseman, will launch on Netflix on June 12.