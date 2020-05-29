Spike Lee fears that Donald Trump's unscientific COVID-19 advice will kill many Americans

WENN

By labeling the President as & # 39; Agent Orange & # 39; after the armed chemical herbicide used in the Vietnam War, the director of & # 39; BlacKkKlansman & # 39; He claims to enforce security procedures at his New York offices.

Spike lee concerned that Americans have died after President Donald trump Non-scientific health advice during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The response of the US leader. USA The health crisis has come under fire, including her claim to be using the unapproved drug hydroxychloroquine, as well as her suggestion that it could possibly be cured by injecting disinfectant with the condemnation of health experts.

Spike, who has nicknamed the leader of the United States "Agent Orange" after the armed chemical herbicide used in the Vietnam War, believes that these unverified claims will have already killed those who follow them.

"I feel like we have to worry about Agent Orange's statements," he tells the British newspaper The Times. "Because those statements send people to the hospital. And, later, it will turn out that people actually died following their unscientific suggestions on what to eat."

After comments about Trump's disinfectants, bleach makers issued warnings not to consume their products, while one man died after ingesting chloroquine phosphate in the tank in March. Hydroxychloroquine was initially expected to alleviate some symptoms of Covid-19, but trials in the USA. USA They ended after it was discovered to exacerbate heart problems. Despite the evidence, Trump claimed to have taken it earlier this month.

In his own offices in Brooklyn, New York, Spike enforces strict social distancing and tests himself for others present.

"Everyone has taken a test here," says the Oscar winner. "We all wear masks. It's three stories, 10,000 square feet, and five people. So, we're scattered."