South Korea ends annual tower protest after Samsung apologizes

The man, Kim Yong-hee, 60, climbed the 82-foot tower near Samsung's Seoul headquarters on June 10, demanding that the tech giant apologize and offer compensation for what he called his illegal decision. to fire him 25 years ago. for union activism. He chose his air protest site, overlooking the busiest intersection in South Korea's capital, to highlight his complaint against the country's most powerful conglomerate.
"I hope that my fight will help Samsung build a new managerial-employment relationship," Kim told the South Korean media after coming down on Friday.
He decided to end his protest after Samsung agreed to comply with some of his demands. But aside from the apology, details of the agreement signed between Samsung and Kim's representatives were not disclosed.
"The company apologizes to Mr. Kim Yong-hee for not solving the problem sooner and also offers a word of comfort to his family," Samsung said in its apology sent to the media. "We will continue to try to communicate with society in a humble attitude."
Samsung's apology was part of a broader attempt to address mounting pressure to reform its management.
This month, Lee Jae-yong, vice president of Samsung and son of its president, Lee Kun-hee, He apologized for the corruption scandals that have plagued his conglomerate, declaring that he would be the last of his relatives to lead Samsung. The heir is being tried for bribing Park Geun-hye, the country's former president, who was charged and expelled for corruption and abuse of power.
Mr. Lee, known as J.Y. Lee in the West – also apologized for "all who have been injured in labor matters," renouncing Samsung's "non-union,quot; philosophy and vowing to respect the right of its workers to organize independent unions. Samsung's tight control over labor activism was often cited as a key reason why the company was able to grow so rapidly, while other conglomerates, such as Hyundai, were often crippled by militant labor activism at their workplaces.
But in two court rulings in December, 39 people, most of Samsung's current or former managers, were convicted of conspiring illegally for years to sabotage efforts to organize independent unions at two Samsung affiliates and their subcontractors, and of conspiring to keep the conglomerate free of unions. activism. Several important Samsung figures were sent to prison.
Kim said Samsung had fired him in 1995 for trying to organize an independent union. Since then, his life has been an endless series of sit-ins and hunger strikes near the company headquarters, demanding that his job, compensation and an apology be returned to him.
"This is my last position against that evil giant," he said in an interview in April from the top of the tower, explaining why he had decided to climb it.