South Korea ends annual tower protest after Samsung apologizes

Mr. Lee, known as J.Y. Lee in the West – also apologized for "all who have been injured in labor matters," renouncing Samsung's "non-union,quot; philosophy and vowing to respect the right of its workers to organize independent unions. Samsung's tight control over labor activism was often cited as a key reason why the company was able to grow so rapidly, while other conglomerates, such as Hyundai, were often crippled by militant labor activism at their workplaces.