Sonu Sood helps airlift 177 girls trapped in Kerala

Sonu Sood continues to win hearts with his humanitarian actions in these difficult times. After helping hundreds of migrant workers, who were stranded in the city with no income or food, to reach their homes safely, she has now proven to be a messiah for 177 helpless girls trapped in Kerala. The actor transported them by plane and sent them home. They were stuck in Ernakulam, Kerala in the midst of the national closure.

These girls were reportedly doing sewing and embroidery work at a local factory in Kerala and had nowhere to go shortly after the factory closed due to COVID-19. A source close to the actor told the newspaper: “Sonu was informed about the same thing by a close friend of Bhubaneswar and decided to take charge of the situation and do everything possible for the girls. The process began by obtaining various government permits to operate the Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports. A special plane has been called from Bangalore to transport these girls from Kochi, who will now be flown to Bhubaneswar so that they can finally be reunited with their families. The duration from Bhubaneswar to their village will be 2 hours, and shortly after finishing their journey, the girls will return home. "

Sonu accomplished this task with the help of his friend, Neeti Goel. The two continue to win the hearts of millions of Indians with their #GharBhejo initiative. We applaud Sonu Sood's selfless contribution to combat the Covid-19 crisis.