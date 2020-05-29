Some of your favorite artists have new music in Central Park

Where can you get new music from people like Sara Bareilles, Fiona Apple, Meghan Trainor and Cyndi Lauper? In Central Park. No, not the real Central Park, but the new animated series from the creators of Bob's Burgers and Josh Gad, now streaming on Apple TV +.
Central Park, which comes from Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora smith, features a cast of List A voices including Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. The musical comedy follows the Tillermans, a family living in Central Park, with Father Owen serving as the park's manager.
Each episode of the series features three to six songs, with songs from the first two episodes now available.
Take a look at the music from the series in the following video.
Here is a summary of the new music in the series:
Episode 1
"Poo, I'll pick it up,quot; – Steven Davis, Nora Smith, Loren Bouchard
Episode 2
"Weirdos are great superheroes,quot; – Sara Bareilles
Episode 3
"The park is mine,quot; – Rafael Casal and Utkarsh Ambudkar
Episode 4
"Garage Ballet,quot; – Cyndi Lauper and William Wittman
"Rats,quot; – Cyndi Lauper and Sinclair plush
Episode 5
"Spoiler alert,quot; – Alan Menken and Glenn Slater
Episode 6
"First Class Hands,quot; – Darren Criss
Episode 7
"Big Deal,quot; – Aimee Mann
Episode 8
"I am in a perfect relationship,quot; – Meghan Trainor
Episode 9
"Live tonight,quot; – Anthony Hamilton and Charles Holloman
"New York doesn't like your face,quot; – Fiona Apple and David Lucky
Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel of Olaf's frozen adventure and Brent Knopf since Bob's Burgers they are the composers and writers of the show. The music production team includes Frank Ciampi of Crazy ex girlfriend, Patrick Dacey of Bob's Burgers and Tim daceyalso from Bob's Burgers.
The soundtrack for the first two episodes is now available.
