Some of your favorite artists have new music in Central Park

Where can you get new music from people like Sara Bareilles, Fiona Apple, Meghan Trainor and Cyndi Lauper? In Central Park. No, not the real Central Park, but the new animated series from the creators of Bob's Burgers and Josh Gad, now streaming on Apple TV +.

Central Park, which comes from Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora smith, features a cast of List A voices including Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. The musical comedy follows the Tillermans, a family living in Central Park, with Father Owen serving as the park's manager.

Each episode of the series features three to six songs, with songs from the first two episodes now available.