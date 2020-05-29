Sohum Shah remembers his Talvar co-star Irrfan Khan

Today has been a month since Irrfan Khan left us forever. The filmmaker and actor, Sohum Shah, who worked with Irrfan on the Meghna Gulzar Talvar, shared his memories of having worked with the late actor.

Speaking to a newspaper, Sohum revealed everything he learned a lot from the actor's indifference. “I had a great experience working with him. He was the most relaxed actor on the set. He used to give suggestions between shots, so I learned a lot from him. He was a different person behind the camera. Once the camera started rolling, it used to change its character. I was very aware of world cinema and politics, ”said Sohum.

Sohum also shared that Irrfan taught him to live in the moment. "He used to be relaxed and not worry or stress about things. He thought that once you are relaxed, you are in control of the situation. He had incredible control over his mind."

During his first meeting with Irrfan, at The Lunch Box party, Sohum remembered asking him about his acting method. "Irrfan then said," I'm still looking for him, everyone is. "Despite being one of the most talented and versatile actors, he was still looking for ways to improve. He was highly evolved, not only as an actor but also as a human being." Sohum said.