SoCal Nail Salons implements voluntary security measures, urges governor to allow reopening – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As beauty salons, retail stores, and restaurants begin to open, beauty salon owners like Christie Nguyen are frustrated.

"It's scary," he said. "We just don't know when we will reopen."

Nguyen said salons across Orange County plan to follow strict new voluntary guidelines to make customers feel safe. She is part of "Nailing it for America," a group of O.C-based salons that pressures the state to allow them to reopen.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest concern of many beauty salon clients was which color to choose.

Now, as the nail salons wait for the governor's green light to reopen, it will take intensified sanitation and additional security measures to make most people comfortable walking through the doors.

Nguyen said her classroom will take the temperatures of the clients at the door. Clients should wash their hands and sign an exemption. Clients and staff must wear masks, and the Plexiglas will separate them.

"I want everyone to know that we are safe," he said. "We can't wait to open."