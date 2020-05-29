Sister played in "The Flying Nun", she was 95 years old – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0899bfb9005781b291f6d2e3f934daa811%

Marge Redmond, who played sister Jacqueline on television The Flying Nun and later became known as the spokesperson for the Cool Whip commercials, she died. He was 95 years old and his death was announced by SAG-AFTRA in his magazine. No cause was given.

Redmond appeared in 80 episodes of The Flying Nun, which ran from 1967 to 1970 and starred in Sally Field. She served as the show's narrator in addition to her acting, and received an Emmy nomination after the second season.

Her resume includes another nun role as Sister Liguori, alongside Rosalind Russell in The problem with angels (1966) She also had small roles in Billy Wilder. Fortune cookie (1966); in the final Alfred Hitchcock movie, Family pitch (1976); and it was in Woody Allen Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)

Redmond was married to the late actor Jack Weston from the 1950s to the 1980s. No details on survivors were available.