Sharks' Evander Kane asks top athletes to report George Floyd's death

George Floyd's death in Minnesota has sparked worldwide shocks, and figures from the sports world have begun to influence.

LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick are among those who have spoken about the incident, in which a now-former Minneapolis police officer was recorded digging his knee into Floyd's neck, who was unarmed and held on the street. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was one of the first members of the hockey community to speak publicly.

In a Friday appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Kane spoke about what affected him most about the incident.

"Well, first of all, an innocent man who dies without good reason," he said. "It is really disappointing to see this continue in the world we live in today in 2020. Just the way he was killed; people were watching, people were yelling to help that man, and he was saying to the officer: & # 39; I can't breathe. "The police officer in front of that incident pushes people back and does nothing about it, it's irritating."

Kane, who is one of several dozen black players currently in the NHL, insisted that the world's most renowned athletes, regardless of race, should use their platforms to report the incident.

"We need many more athletes who don't look like me talking about this, who have the same amount of outrage I have inside and who use that to express their opinion and frustration," he said. "That is the only way it is going to change. We have been outraged for hundreds of years and nothing has changed."

"It is time for men like Tom Brady and Sidney Crosby and those kinds of figures to talk about what is right and, clearly in this case, what is incredibly wrong," he said. "That is the only way we are going to create that unified anger to create the necessary change, especially when it comes to systematic racism."

He also said he was not sure if there were enough hockey players to make their voices heard on racial issues.

"I don't know. I haven't seen too much," he said. "What I do know is that, in terms of my teammates, they are incredibly supportive and what I stand for. I think hockey, unfortunately, has a different culture than some of the other sports in terms of speaking out loud , using your voice and saying what you think.

"I am one of the anomalies when it comes to NHL players doing that. That is another part of our problem, is that the boys are afraid to speak their minds and defend what is right. This example is one of many, unfortunately from what has continued for several years and since I have been alive. "

Kane posted on Twitter on Wednesday that he had signed a petition for the four police officers involved to be arrested.

"These officers need to be in jail," he said. "The fact that CNN journalists are arrested for doing their job in an extremely peaceful way and cooperating with the police, and yet they have four officers, one in particular, who murdered a man, and they are free. Absolutely pointless. It's a complete joke, and that's where the system we live in … is in complete collapse. "

The CNN reporter Kane was referring to was Omar Jiménez, who was arrested live on camera during a broadcast before being released. As of Friday afternoon, the only officer who had been arrested was Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was charged with murder in the third degree.