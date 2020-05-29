Shah Rukh Khan's office, which he offered to quarantine, lies unused due to lack of doctors

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have been extremely helpful in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, not only financially but also by taking many initiatives to provide aid to affected people. They had offered their four-story office in Khar to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, to convert the site into a COVID-19 patient quarantine facility. However, according to a report in a newspaper, the building offered by the couple is not in use due to the lack of doctors to manage the facilities.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have been extremely helpful in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, not only financially but also by taking many initiatives to provide aid to affected people. They had offered their four-story office in Khar to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, to convert the site into a COVID-19 patient quarantine facility. However, according to a report in a newspaper, the building offered by the couple is not in use due to the lack of doctors to manage the facilities.

SRK had also expressed a similar opinion: "This crisis is not going to happen in a hurry; it will take its time and affect us all. It will also show us that there is really no choice between being attentive to ourselves and caring for each other."