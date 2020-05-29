Severe post-coronavirus syndrome not only affects children – BGR

%MINIFYHTML7d3bbabed6b108a450c942c24ea756f511%

Severe coronavirus syndrome affecting children is even more dangerous than previously thought, as young adults may also experience the same symptoms.

Compared to Kawasaki disease, post-COVID-19 disease is called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Hundreds of cases have been recorded in the US alone. USA, AND MIS-C requires professional attention.

It all started in late April, and UK doctors issued a warning about a rare inflammatory syndrome in children infected with the new coronavirus. The disease resembled Kawasaki disease and included symptoms such as inflammation of multiple parts of the body. Soon after, doctors in American hospitals began to notice the syndrome. Hundreds of cases arose worldwide in children exposed to COVID-19 or who had the disease.

%MINIFYHTML7d3bbabed6b108a450c942c24ea756f512% %MINIFYHTML7d3bbabed6b108a450c942c24ea756f512%

Doctors still can't explain why this syndrome is becoming increasingly common, but we now have a name for the condition: multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. Now some doctors think they have found markers that can predict serious cases. Most children recover from MIS-C, but there have been a few deaths. Furthermore, it appears that the syndrome is now affecting young adults, a possibility that doctors need to prepare for.

Post-COVID-19 syndrome is more dangerous in teens and young adults, said Jennifer Lighter, pediatric infectious disease doctor at NYU Langone. The Washington Post. Younger patients have cases more similar to traditional Kawasaki disease, he said, but teens and young adults have a more "overwhelming,quot; response involving the heart and multiple organs. "The older ones have had a more severe course," Lighter said.

Kawasaki disease expert Jane Burns told the newspaper that doctors may not diagnose the disease in young adults due to different factors. For starters, it's a rare diagnosis for someone that age. Then, the anatomy of older patients makes it more difficult to look at the heart using ultrasound than in children.

The CDC already includes information about MIS-C on its website. Symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rashes, bloodshot eyes and tiredness may be associated with the syndrome, and parents are encouraged to contact their doctors and seek immediate help if these symptoms arise. Symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain require immediate emergency care.

%MINIFYHTML7d3bbabed6b108a450c942c24ea756f513%

Northwell Health pediatric critical care physician James Schneider said The charge MIS-C is not something that can be treated at home. Patients may require various medications, including blood pressure medications, steroids, blood thinners, immunoglobulin, and even ventilators. Some children suffered cardiac arrest and had to be revived at Northwell, but none of the 44 diagnosed patients died.

Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center is treating a 25-year-old boy for the same condition. Several patients in their early 20s are hospitalized at NYU Langone in New York City, and one in his 20s is being treated in San Diego. These patients are considered adults because they are over 18 years old. That is a legal definition, however, and it has nothing to do with the biology of the human body.

Doctors are trying to understand why adults would be prone to developing the syndrome, and they believe that genetics may play a role, as does COVID-19. MIS-C patients coming for treatment have antibodies to the virus, suggesting that they have treated with COVID-19 in the past few weeks. MIS-C could be a delayed immune response to the original infection.

So far, several hundred cases have been reported in 20 states, and New York City represents 147 MIS-C cases as of last Thursday. At least three boys in New York have died, as has a 15-year-old girl in Maryland, from The charge.

MIS-C may be a rare disease, but as the world reports more cases of COVID-19, there is a greater chance that the syndrome will be detected in more hospitals. That is why parents and doctors should know the clinical aspect of this post-COVID-19 disease and take immediate action when they suspect it.

Young adults walking in New York City. Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock