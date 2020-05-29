Series of broadcasts of the University Round Table – Up News Info

NBC News released a Meet the press On Friday, a five-part series on the brand, called Meet the Press: College Roundtable introduces college journalism students to a virtual panel discussion.

Meet the press Moderator Chuck Todd kicked off the first episode with a panel of college journalists discussing the coronavirus pandemic with Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, the president of Howard University, and Dr. Robert Robbins, the president of the University of Arizona.

"When Meet the press First aired over 70 years ago, it was a very different format than what you see today. A moderator assembled a panel of reporters who took turns asking questions of a single guest, ”Todd said in the debut. “For this five-part series, we will return to that model and give college journalists the opportunity to ask questions of those who want answers, of the guests they want to hear from. We hope to be the ones who find ourselves in the middle here. ” Meet the Press is the oldest program in television history, which began on November 6, 1947.

University journalists will identify thematic areas and guests with the Meet the press Editorial team. Those in the first episode included Gabe Fleisher, an incoming freshman at Georgetown University; Aiyana Ishmael, a senior and Florida A&M University, and Sami Sparber, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin.

Among the highlights: Ishmael asked Frederick how Howard University could offer the university's personal and social experiences in the fall.

"I think we are all going to live in a new reality, and we are all going to adapt and maybe go to work, there will be more telecommuting," he said. I believe that the structure and commitment of our society will change forever. I remind my children, who were born after September 11, that there was a time when they could walk almost to the door of the plane to say goodbye to a loved one. This is what we think is normal today and what they think is normal. "

New episodes will air every Thursday at 9:45 p.m. on the NBC News Now broadcast channel, and then on Friday on the NBC News YouTube page, NBC News & # 39; Stay tuned to Snapchat and NBCUniversal Peacock's streaming service.