Sequel to & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; developed with the return of the original director

Paramount pictures

Paramount greenlights the sequel with Jeff Fowler back in the director's chair, while Pat Casey and Josh Miller return to write the script.

"Sonic the Hedgehog"He is ready to run another lap. A sequel to the video game adaptation is in process at Paramount, following the successful performance of the first film. Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy confirmed the news on Thursday, May 28.

The sequel will bring back its team of filmmakers, with Jeff Fowler returning to the director's seat, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller will be selected to write the script again. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara are producing the film, while Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and Tim Miller are on board as executive producers.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"It's still in the development stage, so no decisions have yet been made about the casting or the start date of production. In the first movie, Ben schwartz voices the titular character animated by CGI, while James Marsden Star in the live-action role as Sonic's new best friend, Tom. Jim Carrey portrays the villain in the first movie, Dr. Robotnik, with Tika Sumpter Starring a vet and Tom's wife Maddie Wachowski.

Based on the popular Sega video game franchise, the first movie was initially met with skepticism after Sonic's original design was heavily criticized by fans due to the character's more humane physique, with new sneakers, two separate eyes and muscular legs. . In response to criticism, Fowler announced that Sonic would be redesigned, causing a delay from its original release date of November 8 to February 14, 2020.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" was finally released on January 25 of this year with very positive reviews. Commercially, it opened at $ 58 million at the box office, marking the largest opening for any video game movie. With a total of $ 146.1 million in the United States and Canada, it is now the highest grossing video game movie of all time nationwide, while earning $ 306.7 million worldwide.