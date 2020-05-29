Secretary of State Branches reopening by appointment only June 1 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, MICH. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Secretary of State branches will reopen June 1 by appointment only for essential transactions not available online to continue balancing the need to provide critical services and protect public health.

Starting the week of June 1, the 131 branches in Michigan will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m. for appointments only services for transactions that include:

Driver's licenses and state identification transactions that must be done in person

Title transfers

Operator, CDL, driver, mechanic and motorcycle tests.

Seasonal renewal of commercial vehicles

Branch staff will follow strict health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, standing six feet away, wearing desk protectors, and continually disinfecting common or shared surfaces. The doors of the branches will be closed, and each branch will have a hall to allow customers with appointments to enter the scheduled times. You can find a copy of the department's reopening preparation plan here.

Anyone who schedules an appointment or receives an appointment reminder will also receive instructions on how to safely attend their appointment:

Coming to the appointment alone

Wear a mask or homemade face that covers your mouth and nose

Wait in your vehicle or outside before the appointment time and keep six feet away when announcing yourselves and your appointment with the staff at the doors

Follow instructions on where to stop during the transaction: just step forward to the clerk when providing or retrieving documents

Cancel your appointment if you develop symptoms of COVID-19 or contact someone who has COVID-19 within 14 days of the appointment

Comply with CDC guidelines when in public

In addition to preparing to reopen branches, the Michigan Department of State began sending updated renewal forms this week, color-coded according to the type of transaction required and with simplified information to explain the best way to conduct the transaction. The renewal forms, which will be mailed in redesigned envelopes measuring 9.5 inches by 6 inches, come in six colors:

Red: vehicle registration

Blue: driver's license

Green: state identification card

Teal: Boat

Gray: snowmobile

Purple: special dish

Instructions are provided at the bottom of each form to guide customers on options to renew their credential, providing information on whether they can complete their transaction online, at a self-service station, or by mail, or if they should schedule an appointment at A branch

