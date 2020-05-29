Sausalito gradually reopens downtown parking lots to reduce congestion – Up News Info San Francisco

SAUSALITO (Up News Info SF) – The gradual reopening of municipal parking lots in Sausalito will continue this weekend in an effort to reduce congestion in the city center, city officials said Friday.

Municipal lots 1 and 2 will remain open throughout the weekend. Lots 3 and 4 will remain closed, but will be opened if necessary.

Residents, along with downtown merchants and their employees who are displaced by the closed lots, must park in metered spaces on the street with their rear bumper parking permits or their vehicle dashboard parking card.

Public health orders for the Marin County area are still in effect and the Sausalito Police Department will cite non-essential travel, safe distance violations and other health order violations, authorities said.

For information on the most current Marin County Public Health Order, visit https://www.marinhhs.org/.

