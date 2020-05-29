Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Her Mental Health Methods During a Pandemic

While he played a vampire killer on television, in real life, Sarah Michelle Gellar it is to feel the anxiety of this uncertain time like the rest of us.

As the coronavirus pandemic increases, there is much fear, worry, unpredictability, and isolation to face in our new socially distant lives. Given the cost it can have for mental health, Gellar has partnered with the Child Mind Institute to share the steps he has personally been taking to cope.

"This is definitely the greatest anxiety and uncertainty I have ever experienced," he said in a video shared exclusively with E! News. "While I don't have all the answers, I am going to share with you some of the things that have worked for me."

Those methods include getting moving. "I have been exercising every day, which is really important for both my physical and mental health," he said.

For Gellar, it's also about doing an activity that he can enjoy. "I have been reading a lot. I love books and it distracts me from what is happening and takes me somewhere else," he explained.