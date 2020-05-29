Sarah Jones's parents want Randall Miller expelled from DGA for violating probation terms

%MINIFYHTML45a8299a4eefd7ae2b59ade1f2fbc6c413%

Richard and Elizabeth Jones learn that the director of & # 39; Midnight Rider & # 39 ;, who served a year behind bars for his part in the death of his camerawoman daughter, directed a film in Serbia and Colombia.

The parents of the tragic camerawoman Sarah Jones are urging officials from the Directors Guild of America to oust Randall Miller from the organization after learning that he directed a film in Serbia and Colombia last year (19).

Miller served a year behind bars for his part in the death of Jones, who was hit and killed by a train while filming footage of his aborted. Allman Brothers biopic "Midnight traveler"in Georgia in 2014.

The cameraman's parents, Richard and Elizabeth Jones, are convinced that Miller violated the terms of her probation by shooting "Higher ground"abroad and they want the DGA bosses to act.

In a statement to Up News Info, the parents write: "The legal system will decide whether Mr. Miller violated the terms of his probation when he produced and directed the feature film Higher Grounds, but in our opinion it certainly violated moral and ethical standards that was reported by his judicial sentence ".

"For us, their actions were blatantly challenging and disrespectfully disrespectful to the entire creative community, to the six crew members who were injured during the filming of Midnight Rider, and to the memory of Sarah Jones, who died on the set of Mr. Miller as a direct result of the unsafe conditions he created voluntarily and illegally. "

"To help ensure that the film industry consistently protects the lives and safety of all its members, it is imperative to hold those responsible for Sarah's death accountable."

They continue, "In light of Mr. Miller's continued insistence on pressing and possibly overstepping the bounds of court decisions and common decency, we urge the Directors Guild to reconsider Mr. Miller's membership. The prestigious DGA has a list so respected by the law, members aware of the certainty that it is increasingly difficult to imagine why they would allow Mr. Miller to claim the same position among themselves. "

Under the terms of his probation, Miller is "prohibited from working as a director, first assistant director, or supervisor with security responsibilities in any film production," but his attorney, Ed Garland, tells Up News Info that the document contained a lot of ambiguous language. , adding, "The day that sentence was entered, the language of that sentence indicated that he could continue to lead."

Garland has yet to respond to a statement from Sarah Jones' parents.