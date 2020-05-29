Sarah Jessica Parker shares an exciting new update on the sequel "Hocus Pocus,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLd3d8d97acb980bae6eab14b179f3179413%

Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans shouldn't give up hope because Sarah Jessica Parker seems to have teased the sequel! As you know, it has been a couple of months since someone heard an update on the project.

However, at least it was known for sure that Adam Shankman is fully involved when it comes to directing the sequel.

And now Sarah Jessica Parker shared something new about it on SiriusXM Radio Andy!

As a preview of the next Quarantine episode with Bruce, the actress shared during the interview that ‘I think it's something that Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and I are very hospitable to the idea. I think for a long time, people talked about it as if they were moving forward in a real way, but we didn't know it. We have publicly agreed on the right people, yes, it would be a very, very fun idea, so we'll see what the future holds for us. "

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, but it's still one of the genre's most beloved movies and continues to be watched by both older and new audiences alike!

With that said, it would definitely be a huge loss not to do a sequel!

Bette previously mentioned during an interview for how amazed everyone involved in the production is that the film still receives so much love.

‘The outpouring of love from Hocus-ites has been amazing. The creativity of all her costumes, artwork, T-shirts, statues, TV photos, photos, compliments, and quotes from the Sanderson sisters has blown up social media and I want them to know … We see and appreciate it all. When you shoot a movie, you never know the impact … Whether it will be a success or a failure, and … with this … we will hear them loud and clear! "

Then he added the big news that: "A sequel is entirely in the hands of the Disney company. And it will be exciting to see what happens!"



