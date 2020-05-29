Sarah Ferguson sends words of encouragement to Princess Beatrice on the canceled wedding day

WENN

On the day of what should have been her daughter's weddings with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Duchess of York reminds her that "the most important thing is health and love."

Up News Info –

Former British royalty, Sarah Ferguson, offered her daughter sweet words of encouragement on what would have been her wedding day.

Princess Beatriz and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were forced to scrap their May 29 nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the mother of royalty was still celebrating on Friday.

"I love you, my dear Beatriz," wrote the Duchess of York in a caption attached to a childhood photo of her daughter that she posted on Instagram. "You have given me more joy than I could wish for."

"I am very excited to celebrate the love of you and Edo when we are all out of the running of the bulls. The most important thing is health and love and today I am sending it to you and to all the other people who were married during this time … How proud of you all. "

<br />

Princess Beatrice's wedding, which was formally announced in February, was to be held at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London, followed by a private reception to be hosted by the bride's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Buckingham Gardens. Palace.

The nuptials were canceled in April and a new date has not been set.

"They're not even thinking about their wedding right now," a spokeswoman for Princess Beatriz told People. "There will come a time to reorganize, but not yet."

Ferguson's other daughter, Eugenia, Beatriz's sister, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.