Sarah Ferguson sends Princess Beatriz Hope on the wedding day

Princess beatrice You may not hear the wedding bells today, but your love is worth celebrating.

Although royalty was willing to say "Yes, I want,quot; to my fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi On May 29 at London's St. James Palace, the couple had to postpone their vows amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, his family refuses to let the day go by without acknowledging what it would have been and the festivities to come.

"I love you my dear Beatriz,quot;, her mother Sarah Ferguson she wrote on Instagram, posting a throwback shot Queen Elizabeth IIThe granddaughter. "You have given me more joy than I could wish for. I am so excited to celebrate your love and that of Edo when we are all out of the running."

"The most important thing is health and love and today I am sending it to you and to all the other people who are going to get married during this time," he continued. "Very proud of you all."