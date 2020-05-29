Sarah Ferguson sends Princess Beatriz Hope on the wedding day

Princess beatrice You may not hear the wedding bells today, but your love is worth celebrating.
Although royalty was willing to say "Yes, I want,quot; to my fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi On May 29 at London's St. James Palace, the couple had to postpone their vows amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, his family refuses to let the day go by without acknowledging what it would have been and the festivities to come.
"I love you my dear Beatriz,quot;, her mother Sarah Ferguson she wrote on Instagram, posting a throwback shot Queen Elizabeth IIThe granddaughter. "You have given me more joy than I could wish for. I am so excited to celebrate your love and that of Edo when we are all out of the running."
"The most important thing is health and love and today I am sending it to you and to all the other people who are going to get married during this time," he continued. "Very proud of you all."
Beatrice, who is ninth in the British throne line, first announced her engagement to the property developer in September.
"We are both very excited to embark on this life adventure together and cannot wait to get married," the couple said in a statement at the time. "We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will help us for years to come, full of love and happiness."
However, six months later, Buckingham Palace announced that the duo was reevaluating their nuptials given the spread of the virus.
"Princess Beatriz and Mister Mapelli Mozzi are eager to get married, but are equally aware of the need to avoid taking unnecessary risks in current circumstances," a March statement read. "In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple is reviewing their arrangements for May 29."
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images
Unfortunately, Beatrice and Edoardo are among thousands of couples who were forced to change their wedding plans. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as much as Jennifer Lopez and Alex RodriguezThey have also decided to put their votes on pause.
"There is no planning at the moment," López recently admitted. Hoda Kotb. "You just have to wait and see how this all plays out and it's disappointing."
"I'm a little heartbroken because we had some great plans," added the superstar. "But I also say,‘ You know what? God has a bigger plan. " And so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's better. I have to believe it will be. "
On the other hand, love always finds a way.
