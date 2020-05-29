San Francisco aims to reopen theater in mid-August – Up News Info

San Francisco yesterday became the first major box office city to offer a specific theatrical release date in mid-August, which is later than the planned release dates of the first major summer movies. Beginning and Mulan, in the middle and end of July, respectively, and the goal of the end of June and July set by the largest networks such as AMC Entertainment and Regal.

AMC has said it will only reopen if there are movies to show.

Movie theaters may still be able to open with Beginning showcasing in Los Angeles and around the world, industry players have told Up News Info.

The exhibit's goal was part of San Francisco Mayor London Breed's announcement of a tentative schedule that provides guidance for the reopening of San Francisco's various categories of businesses. Movie theaters are part of a "Phase 3," although B. Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold, who closely covers the sector, noted that the mid-August target date could be extended given "the possibility of multiple subphases." .

In a report Friday morning, he said San Francisco represents the first of the top three box office cities (after New York and Los Angeles) to provide a specific date for movie reopens. He said he doesn't think only San Francisco will derail July launch plans, but he does raise a flag.

"While we understand that all exhibitors have tightened their balance sheets in recent weeks to provide additional liquidity, given the continuing uncertainties surrounding reopening of deadlines, capacity constraints and viewer responses, we remain cautious with pure game exhibitors under cover, "he said.

Wold's main points:

San Francisco's reopening timeline is after the first two key movies

As it had been a concern since the studios began changing scheduled release dates in March, the first major box office market to establish a reopening timeline did so after the first two key films. At present, Beginning from Warner Bros. and Mulan Disney are still slated for 7/17 and 7/24, respectively (although the latest Beginning trailers released over the past week did not include a release date at the end.) Beginning has kept its original release date the entire time with Disney on the move Mulan from its original release date in late March.

The timeline probably doesn't bode well for New York or Los Angeles

Each of the three major cities (and both states) are working on their own individual timelines, but the post-opening opening timeline for San Francisco is probably not a good omen for the other two. "While we do not believe that San Francisco alone is sufficient to influence the decisions of the studios, we hope that the three cities will have a great influence." At this point, theaters are included in Stage 3 in Los Angeles with an unknown timeline, but Governor Gavin Newsom stated in late April that theaters were "months, not weeks," away. "

In New York, theaters are included in a Phase 4, along with Broadway. "While there have been no significant changes to the film's release time in recent weeks around the July / August calendar, we believe the 2H20 calendar should still be considered instead. We assume that studios are closely watching any adverse changes in the main market reopening deadlines and / or the levels of spectator demand in the first reopening states (which according to initial reports have been poor, with the caveat that theaters show library titles). Let's find ourselves in a situation where no studio wants to be first outside the door, even if they have a lack of competition, because a failed theatrical release would be more painful to the end result than delaying the release date before there has been a major marketing spend happened. "