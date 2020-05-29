Ryan Gosling to play Wolfman in Remake of This Classic Monster Movie

Here are some new things to howl: Ryan Gosling It is rumored that he will be the next star to play Wolfman.

According to multiple reports, the Notebook Star will face the famous character in the next Universal movie of her monstrous universe. It will be his first time in a role of a supernatural nature, which delights fans.

Additionally, Gosling is reportedly the person who introduced the concept for the film. His concept guided the writers, who happen to be Orange is the new black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

At this time, no director has been chosen to direct the film, but Universal is considering numerous options.

The last movie to face the furry monster was the 2010s The werewolf, who starred Benicio, the bull, with Anthony Hopkins, Emma blunt and Hugo Weaving opposite protagonist.