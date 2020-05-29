Russell Simmons' daughter 'embarrassed' from the silence of his non-black friends about the death of George Floyd

%MINIFYHTML353f318417cace8756198ccace3ef1fd11%

Instagram

Aoki Lee Simmons sends a strong, poetic message to her study partners, her dance partner, and other acquaintances, criticizing her lack of response to the recent police brutality against the black community.

Up News Info –

Russell SimmonsAoki daughter Lee Simmons has expressed disappointment with her non-black friends over her lack of response to the social injustice received by George Floyd that led to her death. On her Instagram page, the 17-year-old has sent a forceful message to those who are silent on the subject.

%MINIFYHTML353f318417cace8756198ccace3ef1fd12% %MINIFYHTML353f318417cace8756198ccace3ef1fd12%

"My non-black friends, I can't begin to unpack your silence," Aoki, who is the music producer's youngest and Kimora Lee SimmonsTwo daughters started. "I am afraid of what you will tell me. The things you are here for and the things you are not, what do they say about you? About me for choosing you? I am ashamed that this is as far as I can go, one finger standing in the water of truth. "

She continued her poetic message: "Just a shadow on the other side of me, that buried or emerged side that is a blackness beyond color. Beyond my hair that takes longer to comb than yours while we sit next to each other the other in the classroom. But I see and see your silence. I understand now, that you will only interact with the girl you understand. Because she is just like you, in a good school like you, a good family like you. But the blackness? I guess that's not like you. "

%MINIFYHTML353f318417cace8756198ccace3ef1fd13%

"I don't expect you to be a mind reader. You have been told explicitly in black and white and captions. You know the brutal message I have received. If black people need you, I need you. And do you know me well?" She went to call your non-black acquaintances. "Your study partner, your dance partner, your romantic interest, the same. So don't say you didn't know, I just told you. Be honest and say on my side that you didn't know. Be careful."

Aoki, who is a student at Harvard University, captioned it with "Feeling Black, Could Delete It Later". However, the post on Thursday, May 28 remains on its page more than 19 hours after it was uploaded.

<br />

Aoki's post was a response to the recent incident, during which George Floyd was suffocated during the Minneapolis police arrest. The shocking tragedy has sparked a backlash from people across the country, including celebrities like Beyonce Knowles, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Snoop dogg and meek mill, who demand justice for George.