RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12 crowns a winner

There is a new queen in the city.
Season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It has come to an end in a home finale that worked surprisingly well, and a new queen has been named America & # 39; s Next Drag Superstar.
Congratulations to … look over there! Jaida Essence Hall!
Jaida very clearly killed that final Destiny & # 39; s Child lip sync while killing everything throughout the season, though finalists Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd were worthy opponents. We will never forget the joy we feel in realizing that Crystal was interpreting "Like a Bird,quot; like a real bird. We are absolutely sure that we will see these two queens again for a All the stars season.
Queen Queen of Sympathy Nina West also returned during the finale to crown her successor and $ 10,000 winner: Heidi N. Closet! In addition, each of the 12 queens of the season will receive $ 2000.
After only one episode of the season aired, contestant Sherry Pie was found to have posed as casting director and killed several men. He admitted it and apologized in a statement, and then was removed from the competition.
"In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie's statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race," said a spokesperson for VH1 and World of Wonder. "Out of respect for the other queens' hard work, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale slated to be filmed later this spring."
Sherry Pie then made it to the bottom four, but barely got a mention at last week's meeting or the end of tonight. As a result, only the last three competed in tonight's finale.
In happier news, All Stars 5 starts next week with some brand new rules.
While normally the top two queens sync their lips to determine who wins and who kills an inferior queen, this season the winning queen of the week will sync her lips against a "mysterious lip sync killer,quot; in the form of a iconic artist of Endurance race his story.
If the contestant wins, they can eliminate an inferior queen. If the killer wins, the group votes on who is eliminated.
You can keep up with the queens competing here. All Stars 5 premieres Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. in VH1.
