RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12 crowns a winner

There is a new queen in the city.

Season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It has come to an end in a home finale that worked surprisingly well, and a new queen has been named America & # 39; s Next Drag Superstar.

Congratulations to … look over there! Jaida Essence Hall!

Jaida very clearly killed that final Destiny & # 39; s Child lip sync while killing everything throughout the season, though finalists Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd were worthy opponents. We will never forget the joy we feel in realizing that Crystal was interpreting "Like a Bird,quot; like a real bird. We are absolutely sure that we will see these two queens again for a All the stars season.

Queen Queen of Sympathy Nina West also returned during the finale to crown her successor and $ 10,000 winner: Heidi N. Closet! In addition, each of the 12 queens of the season will receive $ 2000.