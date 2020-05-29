Roy Halladay's father disagrees with the son's portrayal in the ESPN documentary: "They Lost the Story,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLa1d5c49f20dc0a3e05ea76f77a7578da13%

Roy Halladay's father carries his own memories, thoughts, and feelings about his late son, Roy, who became a Hall of Famer pitcher. They do not match the portrait presented in public.

"I don't think people realize what kind of quality person he was and how he wanted to do the right thing," Big Roy said Thursday. "They talk about all these things that went south in his life, but I think a lot of that was amplified."

On Friday night, the famous, complicated and tragic story of the life and death of the pitcher will be told in "Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story,quot;, part of the ESPN documentary series E: 60. (5 p.m., ESPN) On Wednesday, ESPN.com published a story titled "Inside Roy Halladay's Struggle With Pain, Addiction."

The story goes: "For eight months, ESPN's E: 60 conducted exclusive interviews with Halladay's family, friends, teammates, and coaches. What emerges is a fuller picture of a man whose past years were affected by the Physical pain, depression, and an addiction to prescription drugs that included two periods of hospital rehabilitation, one while still on the Philadelphia Phillies list. When his plane crashed, Halladay was flying recklessly and had amphetamines, morphine, and an antidepressant in your system, among other medications. "

On November 7, 2017, Halladay died, alone, in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The Denver native, a graduate of Arvada West High School, was just 40 years old.

"Big Roy,quot; has not seen the documentary about his son, but read the accompanying story. When asked if he thought it was an accurate and fair representation, he replied, "No, I don't think so. I think there is a lot of drama added there, in many different areas."

Big Roy helped train his son into a pitcher who led Arvada West to a state title in 1994 before being drafted at No. 17 overall by the Blue Jays. He became six pitchers to win a Cy Young Award in both leagues. Last year, he became the second Colorado to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, joining reliever Goose Gossage.

The father believes that a complete and balanced account of his son's life was not told.

"I think they missed the story," he said. "I mean, they really focused on the drama and all that stuff. They're missing out on the very good story of what Roy was a quality guy … It was, "Wow, look how crazy all of this got in the end."

John Barr, the main writer of the story, disagrees.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Halladay has such a reaction to any of our reports," Barr said. “We cover a number of really difficult topics. I understand that these are deeply personal and emotional issues for the family.

"If there is something he believes to be inaccurate or insensitive, we would be open to hearing from him." We would try to relate to him and what those reporting points are. It has always been our intention to write and produce content guided by honesty, integrity and fairness. And sensitivity.

ESPN's extensively researched story includes: numerous interviews with some of Halladay's closest friends; heartfelt quotes and ideas from Halladay's wife, Brandy; a toxicology report on drugs in the Halladay system when he died; and information from four forensic pathologists who determined that "Halladay is more likely to have been affected on the day of his final flight."

According to ESPN, Brandy Halladay has struggled with the question of how much she wanted to reveal about her husband's private life. Eventually, she concluded that there are other families struggling with addiction and mental health issues, so she decided to speak frankly to ESPN in hopes of helping others.

Big Roy, however, does not believe that is why Halladay's widow spoke.

"I know I had a lot of marital problems there in the end and I think a lot of those things were sensational. I'm not sure it was all (his problems), "he said.

Halladay's father also does not believe that many of Halladay's friends in the story have presented an accurate description of his son or his struggles.

"There are quotes from people who were supposed to be good friends," said Big Roy. “But my son was talking to me about the difficulty he was having with them. I was breaking some of their limits and how they were misbehaving, so I don't know. But it didn't sit well with me. "

Barr, however, remains steadfast in his story.

"There was a side to Roy Halladay that we didn't know about. If reporting those details causes your family additional pain, that's something we don't take lightly. Hopefully over time and the clarity of the distance (Big Roy ) can see what we did differently. "