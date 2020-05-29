Roman Villa mosaics are discovered once again a century after the last excavation

ROME – Italian archaeologists have again unearthed the well-preserved and colorful-patterned mosaic floors of an ancient Roman villa in a vineyard that was last excavated nearly a century ago and then lost in public memory.
The site, near Verona, in northern Italy, was known to scholars through photographs taken during an earlier archaeological campaign in 1922. But the town was buried at the time and effectively forgotten.
But not to archaeologists.
Almost 100 years after the last excavation, last year a state-funded effort began to try to find the long-lost mosaics. At first, it was a bit unpredictable, because the archaeologists who worked a century ago had not fixed the precise coordinates of the villa's location, according to Gianni de Zuccato, the state archaeologist who runs the current excavation.
But on May 18, archaeologists struck the ground, discovering part of a mosaic that Mr. de Zuccato knew well from the centuries-old photographs.
"It was one of the most moving experiences of my life," he said of the time the team at the site unearthed a strip of mosaic, three to five feet underground. "I had the feeling of entering a time machine, of coming into contact with the reality that disappeared many centuries ago, and still having the stamp of humanity," he added.
"I can't help but think of the people who placed the mosaics, the people who lived there, not just the aristocrats, but the dozens,quot; of servants and farmers who lived on earth. "That moves me deeply," he said.
Although the name of the former owner of the villa is unknown, Mr. de Zuccato said the quality of the mosaics suggested that it had been fine, possibly a local official or associate of the imperial entourage.
The overall design of the villa, which could have been approximately 10,000 square feet according to Mr. de Zuccato, has not yet been mapped out because excavations have a long way to go.
In a 2007 book on mosaics in the Veneto region, the archaeologist Federica Rinaldi, now responsible for the Colosseum in Rome, used the photographs to date the mosaics in the 3rd or 4th century AD. C., according to a comparison with other mosaics in the area.
"It is an important finding," Rinaldi said of the rediscovery. The ancient inhabitants of Verona "had unique tastes in flats," he added, and "few villas have been found with such well-preserved and well-executed examples."
Some mosaics from the villa were first accidentally found in 1887 when work was done on the vineyard, which is near the town of Negrar di Valpolicella, in a part of the Veneto region known for its wine. At that time, the vineyard owner was able to profit from the mosaics and sold them to city officials in Verona.
The land changed hands and a proper archaeological campaign in 1922 sponsored by local fine art authorities excavated an area of around 3,000 square feet that uncovered other mosaics from at least five rooms, as well as the remains of painted walls. The excavation was photographed and documented, but the mosaics were not removed, partly because funding never came, and partly because the restorer dragged his heels.
"The owner of the field became impatient and decided to re-bury the mosaics and cultivate the land," said Mr. de Zuccato. "He planted a vineyard, and everything was forgotten."
The local tradition among the farmers of the area, as well as the academic publications, kept alive the memory of the buried mosaics. When a local resident built an underground cellar nearby, Mr. de Zuccato became concerned that the additional construction could inadvertently put the mosaics at risk.
Then the search for the mosaics began. First, archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar, "which did not work well because the terrain and vine roots disturbed the reading," said Mr. de Zuccato, who then began a more traditional excavation.
The mosaics were found in an area about 50 meters from where archaeologists had started digging, in a two-owner vineyard. They have been good sports on the excavation, said Mr. de Zuccato.
The excavation is carried out in trenches, so as not to disturb the vines.
Now, however, archaeologists have to decide what to do next.
"If we bring everything out, we have to make sure that we can protect and preserve the site, even before talking about the possibility of transferring it to a museum," said Mr. de Zuccato.
"We are reflecting on our options," he added.