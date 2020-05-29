Rockies hit 4 home runs, crush the Giants to end their losing streak in MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Rockies hit 4 home runs, crush the Giants to end their losing streak in MLB The Show 20 - The Denver Post

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Friday's game, the Rockies were 35-20.

SAN FRANCISCO – After losing five games in a row, it seems the Rockies needed a change of scenery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here