Rockies hit 4 home runs, crush the Giants to end their losing streak in MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Friday's game, the Rockies were 35-20.

SAN FRANCISCO – After losing five games in a row, it seems the Rockies needed a change of scenery.

German Marquez was masterful on the mound and Colorado hit four home runs to beat the Giants, 12-1, on Friday at Oracle Park.

Marquez (7-4) allowed just one run with four hits and struck out four in eight innings. He had a lot of help as Ian Desmond, Elias Diaz, Garrett Hampson and Trevor Story got into their at-bats.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (2-4) gave up seven hits and five runs, three won, in 4 2/3 innings of work.

Colorado (36-20) increases its lead in the National West League to three games over the Dodgers (33-23). The giants fall to 26-31. Jon Gray (8-1) climbs onto the Rockies' mound on Saturday against Dereck Rodríguez (3-4).

Score box

COL – 300-020-511 – 12-15-0

SFG – 000-000-010 – 1-4-1

Colorado – Tapia 4-1-0-0, Daza 5-2-2-0, Arenado 5-1-3-2, Historia 5-3-2-2, Murphy 4-2-2-2, Desmond 4- 1-3-4, Hampson 5-1-2-1, E. Diaz 5-1-1-1, Marquez 5-0-0-0, Shaw 0-0-0-0.

San Francisco – Solano 4-0-1-0, Slater 2-0-0-0, Flores 4-0-0-0, Pence 3-0-0-0, Belt 3-0-1-0, Posey 3 -0-0-0, Longoria 3-1-1-0, Duggar 2-0-0-1, Samardzija 1-0-0-0, Webb 0-0-0-0, Sandoval 1-0-1- 0, Gustave 0-0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0-0, Gott 0-0-0-0, Brantley 1-0-0-0, Watson 0-0-0-0. Totals – 27-1-4-1.

E – Slater. 2B – Murphy; Sandoval 3B – Longoria. HR – Story, Desmond, Hampson, E. Diaz. SB – Daza. CS – Tapia. WP – Márquez (7-4). Samardzija (2-4).